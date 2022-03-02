NCPA partners with BMC to celebrate return of live performances and performing arts

Follow us on Image Source : NCPA A sneak into NCPA rehearsals

Mumbai’s premier arts and cultural institution, National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) has partnered with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to announce ‘NCPA@ThePark’ – an initiative aimed to celebrate the return of live performances and performing arts in the city and welcome art enthusiasts back to theatres.

Kickstarting its first edition from 4th March 2022 at the Cooperage Bandstand, Fort, Mumbai. NCPA@ThePark will feature an exciting blend of events across music, dance, and poetry. Spread across the first two weekends of March, each performance will be showcased for an hour each and will be open to the public free of cost on a first come first serve basis as per current Covid norms.

Mr. Khushroo N Suntook, Chairman NCPA said, "World-class cities are known for their residents' sustained engagement with the arts. It has been our endeavour at the NCPA to take quality performances to the people of Mumbai with the support of the authorities, and through our collaboration with the CSMVS, Prithvi Theatre, Kala Ghoda Arts Festival, etc. As the city emerges from its recent phase of restrictions, we are pleased to collaborate with the BMC on this initiative to resume performances not just in our theatres but also take them to the public. With the NCPA@ThePark initiative, we hope to spread the joy of live performances, which is irreplaceable."

Extending their support to this initiative, Mr. Iqbal Chahal, Municipal Commissioner of Mumbai said, "BMC is very happy to associate with NCPA for the NCPA@ThePark initiative. For the past two years, the city has suffered immensely due to Covid. With this initiative, we are trying to rejuvenate the spirit of Mumbai by adding a little dose of art and culture to it."

Ms. Ashwini Bhide, Additional Municipal Commissioner of Mumbai said, "The complete performing arts industry has suffered immensely because of the lockdown. As the city is getting back to normal, NCPA@ThePark is aimed to support art and culture in the city."

- The first event on 4th March will feature members of the SOI Chamber Orchestra celebrating the music of beloved composers including Mozart, Johann Strauss, amongst others. The event will feature an evening of light classical music featuring waltzes, marches, polkas, and more.

- On 5th March, one of India’s largest spoken word collectives, UnErase Poetry brings you prosaic stories in a unique poetic verse form, featuring Helly Shah, Vanika Sangtani and Simar Singh.

- The following week on 11th March, will feature Vasant Utsav – dance performances featuring Aditi Bhagwat and Troupe (Lavni), Swapnokalpa Dasgupta, Head Dance Programming at NCPA and NCPA CSR project faculty Latasana Devi, Sarmistha Chattopadhya, Purbita Mukherjee (Tagore Dance), and Tina Tambe and group (Kathak).

- Culminating on a grand note, 12th March will be a Hollywood Jazz Night. Soulful music by Komal Kuwadekar and her jazz band will dominate the evening with sounds of jazz, soul, funk and R&B.