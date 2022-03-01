Maha Shivratri: Devotees throng Ujjain's Mahakal temple for Bhasma Arti, earthen lamps to light up river bank

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUSHANTSINGHRAJPUT Statue of Lord Shiva during dusk

Highlights The traditional Bhasma Arti was performed at 3 am early morning on Tuesday in Ujjain

For the devotees of Lord Shiva, Ujjain holds a very special place

Ujjain's Mahakal temple is one among the 12 jyotirlingas in the country

Maha Shivratri is being celebrated across the country with extreme fervour. On this special occasion, special Panchamrit Abhishek and Bhasmarti Puja were performed at Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain at 3 am on Tuesday morning. Devotees from all over the country reached the Mahakal temple to attend this ritual.

Read: Maha Shivratri 2022: Do not offer THESE five things on shivling when worshipping Lord Shiva. Know why

Although the festival of Maha Shivratri is celebrated all over the country, but in Ujjain, there is something special about this festival. In the month of Chaitra, in the courtyard of Rajadhiraja (Mahakal), there is a celebration of marriage ie Maha Shivratri. Shiv Navratri Festival is celebrated on this occasion. Maha Shivratri is celebrated on the last day of the nine-day long Shiva Navratri festival.

Baba Mahakal was burnt today at 3 am. Before this Baba was bathed with Panchamrit i.e. milk, curd, ghee, sugar and honey. Along with this, Baba Mahakal was anointed with the juices of all the fruits of this season, after which fragrant substances were offered with sandalwood paste. He was also adorned with Baba's favorite Vijaya (Bhaang). After this Baba was clothed with white clothes and then the process of making Baba's ashes started. After being burnt, Baba was celebrated with the sound of cymbals-manjire, drums and conch shells.

In Ujjain, Lord Shiva is enshrined in the form of Bhootbhavan Mahakal. This Jyotirlinga is the only one among the twelve Jyotirlingas, whose posture is south-facing. Completely painted in the colors of Lord Mahakaleshwar, this city looks as if the creator himself has decorated it by bathing it with drops of nectar.

There will be an influx of VIPs in Baba Mahakal's court today.