Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Maha Shivratri 2022: Do not offer THESE five things on shivling when worshipping Lord Shiva. Know why

Highlights This year Mahashivratri is falling on March 1, 2022

Know which things should not be offered to Lord Shiva

These elements are listed in Shiv puran and can make the Lord angry

The festival of Maha Shivratri holds a special significance in the lives of Hindus. Just like every year, it will be observed on the Chaturdashi of the Krishna Paksha of Phalgun month which will fall on March 1. On this day, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are worshipped and a fast is observed by the devotees. It is believed that doing this can fulfil your wishes and bring happiness and prosperity in life. Rudrabhishek is also done on Mahashivratri in which devotees offer things like cannabis-datura, milk, sandalwood, bhasma to please Lord Shiva. However, sometimes, knowingly or unknowingly people offer things that can make God angry. There are certain elements listed in Shiv Puran that shouldn't be offered on the shivling. Just in case, you are unversed with those, read the list here!

Turmeric or Haldi:

Turmeric is not offered to Lord Shiva. According to the scriptures, Shivling is a symbol of the male element and turmeric is related to women. For this reason, it is forbidden to offer turmeric in Shivling.

Vermilion or Sindoor:

Sindoor is the favourite of all gods and goddesses except Lord Shiva. Sindoor is not offered to Lord Shiva because Hindu women apply it for the long life of their husbands. Lord Shiva is the destroyer therefore, instead of offering vermilion to him, applying tilak of sandalwood is considered auspicious.

Offering water with shell or conch:

According to the scriptures, Lord Shiva killed the demon Shankhachud. Therefore water is not offered to Lord Shiva from a conch. On the contrary, conch shell is considered a symbol of Asura who was a devotee of Lord Vishnu. That is why Lord Vishnu is worshipped with a conch shell.

Basil or Tulsi:

Tulsi is also not offered to Lord Shiva. According to Shiva Purana, a demon named Jalandhar was killed by the hands of Lord Shiva. Jalandhar had got a boon that no one can defeat him because of his wife's purity. But for Jalandhar to die, Lord Vishnu had to break the sanctity of Jalandhar's wife Tulsi. Angered by the death of her husband, Tulsi boycotted Lord Shiva. Due to this Tulsi is not used in Shiva worship.

Broken rice:

Broken rice is considered impure while performing puja. Therefore, one should always offer Akshat i.e. whole rice grains on Shivling.