International Museum Day: National Gallery of Modern Art holds week-long celebrations to mark the occasion

The National Gallery of Modern Art located in the national capital is holding week-long celebrations for International Museum Day. International Museum Day is an international day held annually on or around May 18, coordinated by the International Council of Museums. NGMA has organized special activities and programs to mark the occasion.

When is International Museum Day 2022?

May 18, 2022

What is the theme of International Museum Day 2022?

This event is being organized from May 16-20 under the theme of "Power of Museums" as mentioned by the International Council of Museums (ICOM).

Why is International Museum Day celebrated?

The International Council of Museums has been organizing International Museum Day for the museum community every year since 1977. The purpose of this day is to make the visitors aware of the importance of the museum, cultural exchange and promotion of cultures.