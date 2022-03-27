Bonjour India's 'A Twist of Fate' street show showcases giant sculptures dancing in Lodhi Garden; see pics

A Twist of Fate, a street show with giant puppets, was showcased in India for the first time as part of Bonjour India 2022. During the Twist of Fate’s first performance, the giant sculptures were a sight to see as they danced and walked in the spacious Lodhi Garden. The show has been created by - Les Grandes Personnes from Aubervilliers in France - a group known for bringing giant sculptures to life.
Les Grandes Personnes worked alongside their Indian friends to create a story tailored to the taste of the Indian audiences.
Children especially were mesmerized as they saw puppets come to life and tell a story in a way they'd never seen before. The show used the puppets to narrate a love story whose offbeat characters range from children who like to play cricket in the streets, a policeman who’s not quite in his element, a soothsayer that uses tarot cards to predict whom cupid’s arrow will strike, and a handsome young man prophesied to fall in love.
Despite this quirky ensemble of characters, the play has an element that danger lurks around the corner: a theme that kept audiences on their toes.
The event was attended by Ms. Dana Purcarescu, Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of France in India.