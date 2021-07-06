Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/FINDYELLONOW World Chocolate Day 2021: Wishes, SMS, quotes, HD Images, WhatsApp and Facebook statuses for your loved ones

Chocolate is one of those food items which is enjoyed by each and every age group and gender. And to honour this rich, brown liquid stream of goodness, every year on July 7 'World Chocolate Day' also known as 'International Chocolate Day' is celebrated. People on this day celebrate by gifting their loved ones this perfect mood enhancer. But, here's a unique fact about it! The day is celebrated in different countries on different days. Ghana, which happens to be the second-largest producer of Cocoa celebrates it on February 14 while in the US, October 28 is marked for chocolate day. The day was however first introduced in Europe in the 1950s and started being celebrated every year. In case you haven't prepared for the same, here are wishes, quotes, messages, and statuses that you can forward to your family, friends and relatives.

QUOTES FOR WORLD CHOCOLATE DAY 2021:

“All you need is love. But a little chocolate now and then doesn’t hurt"- Charles M. Schulz

"Anything is good if it's made of chocolate."

"A little bit of sweetness can drown out a whole lot of bitterness."

HD IMAGES AND WALLPAPERS FOR WORLD CHOCOLATE DAY 2021:

WISHES FOR WORLD CHOCOLATE DAY 2021:

On this Chocolate Day, I am sending this chocolate box as an epitome of my immense love for you. Keep smiling always. Happy World Chocolate Day.

Anyone Can Catch One's Eye.. But It Takes A Special Someone, To Capture Your Heart And Soul And For Me That Special Someone Is YOU. Happy Chocolate Day!!

Our friendship is as sweet as chocolate, It would keep us close for long, with its sweet taste and flavour. Happy chocolate day!

Sending you a wish dipped in chocolate and sprinkled with love. Happy Chocolate Day!

There is nothing better than a friend unless it is a friend with chocolate. Happy World Chocolate Day!

Love Is Like A Chewing Gum, It Tastes Only In The Beginning! But Friendship Is Like Chocolate, It Tastes Till It Ends! Happy Chocolate Day!!