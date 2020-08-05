Image Source : INDIA TV Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan: Time, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and importance of 32-seconds

Today is a very special day for everyone in the country. August 5 marks the bhoomi pujan, foundation laying ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the grand ceremony. He will take part in 'pooja' and 'darshan' at Hanumangarhi. From Hanumangarhi, he will travel to 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi' where he will take part in pooja and darshan of 'Bhagwan Shree Ramlala Virajman'. To lay the foundation stone for the temple construction, PM Modi will unveil a plaque and will also issue a commemorative postage stamp on the 'Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple' on the special occasion. Know what is the auspicious time, shubh muhurat, of Bhoomi Poojan.

Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan: Shubh Muhurat

It is believed that no work of Lord Rama starts without the blessings of Lord Hanuman. For this reason, first PM Modi will visit Hanuman Garhi, prior to this, he will worship the land of Ramlala. The next 32 seconds after 11.40 am are said to be extremely auspicious. In this auspicious moment, the Bhumi Pujan will be done.

Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj told a news channel that ram mandir is not just a reconstruction but a re-establishment of the nation's consciousness. Regarding the auspicious time, he said that every shubh muhurat has 16 parts and in these 16 parts, 15 parts are very pure. he said that it is in these 32 seconds, when the foundation stone of Shri Ram temple is going to be laid. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Ayodhya around 11 am. He will stay in Ayodhya for about two hours and will leave Delhi at around 9.30 am. After reaching Lucknow, he will reach Ayodhya by helicopter and will join the puja.

21 Brahmins will perform pooja

Scholars from Kashi, Ayodhya, Delhi, Prayagrah have been called for the special programme in Ayodhya. Different saints have different knowledge and puja vidhi of worship. 21 Brahmins will worship in different ways. Worship will not happen at the same time. Brahmins will perform pujas at different times.

Large screen mounted

For the Ram temple in Ayodhya, big screens have been installed to watch Bhoomipujan and 175 guests will attend. Ayodhya already has hoardings on the highways for people to witness the Bhoomipujan. Only one message is written in these hoardings that PM Modi will perform Bhoomipujan today.

In Ayodhya, people from different walks of life lit earthen lamps to celebrate their "moment of joy" on the eve of Ram mandir bhoomi pujan. am bhajans echoed at virtually each and every street of the temple town and earthen lamps lined the streets from Naya Ghat and Ram ki Paidhi to Hanumangarhi. Children and youngsters were seen making rangoli designs on streets of Ayodhya including the Naya Ghaat.

