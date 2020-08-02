Image Source : INSTAGRAM/WINNICAKESRAJOURI Raksha Bandhan 2020: Curated list of gifts for your siblings to lift their spirits

Raksha Bandhan holds a special place in everyone's heart. One of the most revered festivals in India, it celebrates the special bond between brother and sister. This year you may feel more attached to your sibling, given the pandemic created crisis. Some of us might be away from our siblings due to the lockdown or social distancing norms, but don't let that dampen the spirit of the occasion. Here's a list of carefully curated items you can choose from for that perfect gift for your sibling.

Gifts for brothers

1. Wristwatch

This Rakshabandhan, buy your brother a smart watch with features like Bluetooth connect, world time, super illuminator.

2. Pocket watch

The pocket watch can be used in multiple ways, wear it around your neck, place it in your pocket or keep it on your work desk - whatever suits your fancy! Made of stainless steel, the watch boasts of a skeleton dial that is visible through the front and back with scratch-resistant sapphire crystals.

3. Personalized grooming kit

Various men's grooming brands have come up with personalized grooming kits specifically keeping Raksha Bandhan in mind.

4. Whisky

The Glenlivet 12 YO - This is one of Speyside's definitive malts. The Glenlivet 12 is one of the classiest, most sophisticated malts. This whisky has been called a lot of things in its time: smooth, fruity, complex, sophisticated, entertaining, classic.

5. Skin care products

Kiehl's offers you a variety of skincare products in its extravagant gift pack for him. These pack includes a travel pack of the Ultra Facial Oil-free Cleanser, a Facial Fuel Energising Scrub that will exfoliate and cleanse away impurities, a Facial Fuel Energising Facial Moisturiser that will help the skin feel re-energised and revitalised, a Facial Fuel Eye De-Puffer that will refresh tired looking eyes and minimise puffiness.

6. Quirky camera

Advance your photography and make an impression through a camera. Simple, familiar controls at your fingertips let you create stunning results that tell your unique story.

7. Nutritional supplements

This Raksha Bandhan, gift your loved ones the promise of good health with immunity pack which consists of Amla, Curcumin and Spirulina capsules - these nutritional supplements contain important nutrients that may otherwise not be fulfilled with our regular diet. These help in maintaining optimum health and strengthening your immunity.

8. Gift voucher

Add a spring to your sibling's step! This Rakhi, share your love and care with your sibling but buying an e-gift voucher from various brands. These vouchers are available at Rs 7,000 and can be bought for Rs, 5500; and Rs 5,000 can be bought for Rs 4,000 online.

9. Riding Jacket

Surprise your sibling with a gift matching their passion for bikes. Designed for use on the road and highways, the riding jacket combines utility and comfort to provide the ultimate riding experience. The jacket has been created keeping in mind the riding position, so that it seamlessly provides support.

10. Work essentials

This season gift your sibling sleek work essentials. Handcrafted from good quality vegan leather, with a reversible design and smooth seamless craft made in India, these WFH products are heat and water-resistant make it easy to clean and use.

11. Sunnies

Sunglasses are always a welcome present, and these pair give you all the that you need -- a little bit of cool and lots of eye protection.

Gifts For sisters

1. Wristwatch

Surprise your sibling with beautiful watches.

2. Fitness band

Gift fitness bands with Active Heart Rate Monitor measures heart rate at any given point of time and is your best fitness buddy. So, don't skip a beat and gift it to a fitness enthusiast.

3. Security device

You can never be too cautious in today's date, and a security device goes a long way. Try security device, it's a discreet tracking device for people and assets. Your sister can place it in her bag, keep in her pocket or fastened with a belt, so that someone in the family is aware of here whereabouts.

4. Designer saree

With eco-fashion and sustainability in focus, this Raksha Bandhan, pick the perfect gift for your sisters- a gorgeous sari.

5. Safe clothing

This Raksha Bandhan give your sister a special gift of safe fashion.

6. Jewellery

The new jewellery collection draws inspiration from the beautiful patterns of a seashell, calming sound of the sea waves and the treasure found under sea. It is in a salute the working woman.

7. Designer Eyewear

If your sister is a fan of trendy eyewears, gift her some eyewear.

8. Beauty box subscription

Here's making it easier for you to give her everything she would ever need crafted beautifully in a box. An amazing gifting option, the beauty box is full or surprises and are packed with a combination of products from skincare to make-up. Items are especially handpicked.

9. Pot Planter

Plants bring happy vibes, and are helpful in perking up your mood. Give a message of wellness with a plant in a Butterfly Citrus Pot Planter. The unique structure and appealing colour combination will surely win her heart in no time.

10. Vegan Cosmetics

Gift your sister vegan beauty products.

11. Elegant bag

You can opt for a minimal yet trendy bag that will go in both casual and formal settings.

12. Trendy juttis

If your sister is someone who loves footwear, gift her a pair of juttis which she can team with her Indian outfit for the occasion.

