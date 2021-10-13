Navratri 2021 Maha Ashtami: Worship Mahagauri today | Significance, Mantra and puja vidhi of kanya puja

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Today, October 13 is maha ashtami. Hindu devotees worship the eigth manifestation of Maa Durga ie Maa Mahagauri on this day. It is also known as Durga Ashtami. On this day, worshipping little girls has special significance. It is said that they are the replica of Goddess itself. The day of Ashtami and Navami is considered the best day for Kanya Puja. On this day, people worship Kanya and observe fast. It is believed that by offering food to these girls, Maa Durga is pleased and she blesses her devotees with happiness and prosperity.

Navratri 2021 Day 8: Maa Mahagauri Significance

On the eighth day of Navratri, Hindu devotees worship Maa Mahagauri. According to the folklore, Goddess Parvati had to perform penance in order to get Lord Shiva as her husband. While undergoing that, she had to face a lot of hardships like survive on leaves, stay in wild forests and due to such conditions, her complexion turned black. Later, when Lord Shiva accepted her as his wife, he bathed her with water from the Ganges which turned her complexion back to normal. This is why she is known as Mahagauri.

Navratri 2021 Day 8: Maa Mahagauri Puja Vidhi

On the eighth day of Navratri, offer red dupatta and red tilak to the idol of the goddess. Clean the area where you have to perform the puja and then place an idol or a picture of Goddess Mahagauri. Pray to the goddess while taking white flowers in your hands.

Why is kanya puja on Ashtami and Navami important?

During Navratri, female worship is of great importance. The Navratri fast of devotees is completed only after the nine girls are worshipped who are considered as the reflection of the nine goddesses. Maa Durga is said to be pleased by this and in return she showers the devotees with blessings.

How to do Kanya Puja?

There are five parts of Kanya Puja - first washing the hands and feet of the girls who have come, then applying tika on their foreheads, neerajan, feeding them, giving them dakshina and getting blessings from them.

According to Vastu Shastra, a proper direction is prescribed for all these. According to it, girls should be offered Arghya and Paadya facing east, Neerajan, on the other hand should be done by facing south-east and the teeka should be applied facing north-east. They should be given food by facing them. The dakshna should be given facing upwards, to receive blessings one should be facing downwards i.e. looking towards the earth.

Navratri 2021 Day 8: Maa Mahagauri Mantra

Vande Vanchit Kamarth Chandrardhkrit Shekharam

Sinhruda Chaturbhuja Mahagauri Yashswanim

Purnandu Nibhan Gauri Somchakrastithta Ashtam Mahagauri Trinetram

Varabhitikaran Trishool Damroodharan Mahagauri Bhajem

Patambar Paridhanan Mriduhasya Nanalankar Bhooshitam

Manjeer Haar Keyoor, Kinkini, Ratnakundal Manditam

Praful Vandana Pallavandhara Kaant Kapolan Trailokya Mohnam

Kamniya Lavanya Mrinal Chandangandhliptam.