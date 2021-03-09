Maha Shivratri 2021: Do THESE special things to please Lord Shiva

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Maha Shivratri 2021

Maha Shivaratri is observed on the Chaturdashi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Phalguna. The word Shivratri is an amalgamation of two words, Shiv which means Lord Shiva, and Ratri which means night. Shivaratri literally means the great night of Shiva or the night of Shiva. This year Maha Shivratri falls on March 11. This Hindu festival is celebrated all over the country and devotees worship Lord Shiva by offering milk, fruits, vegetable, bel patra, and other things.

In some places of the country, people observe fast and perform maha abhishekam where they bathe the Shiva Linga with milk and water. Some keep 'Nirjala' fast in which they do not eat or drink, not even a glass of water throughout the day.

According to Acharya Indu Prakash, there will be Shiva Yoga on March 11 at 9.24 am. After that, Siddha Yoga will continues till 8:29 am on 12 March. All mantras ans rituals performed during Shiva Yoga are termed auspicious. Along with this, Dhanishtha Nakshatra will remain till 9.45 pm.

Maha Shivratri 2021: Offer these things

- If you want to make your married life happy, then you should offer water to Shiva Linga and offer some ghee on the stem of the 'bel' plant. Along with this, you should chant 'Om Shivaaya Namah' mantra for 51 times.

-If you want to get a lot of wealth in life, then you should do havan with Bael fruits and chant mantra of Shiva for 21 times. The mantra is as follows - 'Om sham Shivaay sham Om Namah (ऊँ शं शिवाय शं ऊँ नमः)'

-If you want to make good relations with the officials in the office, then you should make a small Shiv Linga by mixing sand, ash, dung, jaggery and butter and worship it. During the puja you should chant this mantra of Shiva. The mantra is as follows - 'Namami Shamishan Nirvan Roopam (‘नमामिशमीशान निर्वाण रूपं)'

-If you want to succeed in the field of politics, then you should do havan with food, milk and ghee. Also you need to chant Tryambakam Mantra of Shiva for 11 times ('ॐ त्र्यम्बकं यजामहे सुगन्धिं पुष्टिवर्धनम्।).

-If you want to get rid of the problems or negative vibes at your place, then today you should go to the Shiva temple and light a diya. You should chant 'ऊँ शं भवोद्भवाय शं ऊँ नमः' mantra for 21 times.