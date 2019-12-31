Happy New Year 2020: Best Wishes, WhatsApp messages, Facebook Greetings, Images, GIFs for friends and family

Happy New Year 2020 Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Images, Status, Greetings, SMS, Wallpaper, Photos and Pics

Happy New Year 2020: The clock of the New Year is ticking and just a few hours are left for everyone to bid goodbye to the glorious year of 2019 and welcome 2020 with open arms. The new year brings with it new dreams, new hopes and new opportunities that you can grab. It is necessary to welcome the new year with a blast and keep the same enthusiasm alive for the rest of the days of the new year. But the celebration remains incomplete without wishes that we send our friends and relatives. No matter how the past year has treated you, the new year should always enter your life with happiness. As the year is coming to an end, let’s make time to express gratitude to our loved ones, for their unconditional support and love.

Here are some customized cards that you can send your loved ones on WhatsApp or Facebook. Ring in the new year the way you want but don’t forget to wish your friends and family on the new year. Have a look:

Happy New Year 2020: Here are some messages you can send to your pals

1. May this year bring new happiness, new goals, new achievements, and a lot of new inspirations for life. Wishing you a year fully loaded with happiness.

2. Before the calendar turns a new leaf over, let me take a quiet moment out to wish a wonderful and happy New Year.

3. Happy New Year! A wonderful and marvelous start of another beautiful and exciting year would not have been possible without your support and love.

4. May the Lord ensure you get success in your career and resolve all conflicts this year.

5. Happy New Year wishes to my dearest friend. All I treasure is our friendship and wish you find the coming year as wonderful as our friendship.

6. Cheers to the New Year, which will hopefully be full of good luck and happiness. Happy New Year!

7. May the spirit of the season of, New year fill your heart, with serenity and peace, Wish you a happy new year!

8. May the New Year hurry up and come so we can finally get past this holiday season and get on with our lives!

9. Whether your resolves lasted or not it’s time to solve all again Happy New Year!

10. What is done is done, and as you look back to the year, learn in the past and wish for a brighter future in light of these lessons learned.

Happy New Year 2020: Send these Images to your near and dear ones to make their year special

You can extend your new year's wishes through WhatsApp and Facebook Images as well.

Happy New Year 2020: These are some of the best wishes in Hindi that will touch your soul

Naye varsh ka ye prabhat,

Bas khushian hi khushian laye!

Mit jaye sab mann k andhere

Har pal bas roshan ho jaye!

Happy New year

Naya saal, naya din, nayi tamanna jeevan ki,

Chalo mil beth tye kare khusiya apne aangan ki,

Sabko mubarak ho naya saal nayi kiran jeevan ki,

Chalo banaye zindagi ko josh umang se bhare palo ki,

Sabke pure ho sapne, uchayiyaa mile jiveen ki,

Chalo mil beth baant le sukh dukh apne kismat ki.

Dost wo ho jo

Jan – ki Dhoop ho

Feb – ki barish ho

Mar – ki shaam ho

Apr – ki sahar ho

May – ki subha ho

June – ki chaa’on ho

July – ki khushbu ho

Aug – ki taaron bhari raat ho

Sept – ki chandni ho

Oct – ki rimjhim ho

Nov – ki hawa ho

Dec – ki sard raat ho

Saal ke 12 mahine saath ho

Happy New Year Doston!

Aaapki Khushiyon Ko Char Chand Lag Jaayein

Bichare Huwe Apne Is Baras Laut Aayein

Aao Mil Kar Karein Hum Ek Nahi Shruwaat

Dil Se Aap Sab Ko

Happy New Year 2020 Ki Mubarakbad.

Koi Dukh Na Ho Koi Gum Na Ho

Koi Ankh Kabhi Bhi Kisi Ka Naam Na Ho

Koi Dil Kisi Ka Na Tory

Koi Sath Kisi Ka Na Chory

Bs Pyar Ka Darya Behta Ho

Aey Kaash 2020 Aesa Ho

Happy New Year 2020 Wishes To All…..

