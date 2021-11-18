Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Happy Gurpurab 2021: Date, Wishes, Quotes, HD Images, Facebook and WhatsApp Greetings

Gurpurab or Guru Nanak Jayanti is celebrated all across the globe on the birth of the first of the ten Sikh gurus and the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Dev Ji. It is one of the most sacred festivals in Sikhism. This year, Gurpurab will be celebrated on November 19. The festival falls every year on the full moon day of Kartik month, as per the Hindu calendar. Since Guru Nanak Dev Ji was the flag bearer of virtue, equality, goodness, and love, he is considered one of the most religious thinkers ever. Other than being a great preacher of love and goodness, he was also a great poet and his thoughts, views and words have been cataloged in the form of 974 poetic hymns in ‘Guru Granth Sahib’, the holy text of Sikhism.

The place of his birth is popularly known as Nankana Sahib. The celebration of Gurpurab or the Prakash Utsav begins 15 days before his birth anniversary. It usually commence with Prabhat Pheris -- a early morning processions that begin at the Gurudwaras and proceed around the localities singing hymns.

-May this Gurpurab bring Joy, Happiness and Prosperity in your life, Happy Gurpurab 2021.

-On the auspicious occasion of Gurpurab, I wish that Wahe Guru showers you with his blessings. Happy Gurpurab.

-May Waheguru gives you whatever your heart wants and desire, Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti.

-Waheguru Ji ka khalsa, Waheguru ji ki fateh. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti to you and your family.

-I pray that happiness and blessings always surround you as we all get together to remember our beloved Guru Nanak Dev Ji on this auspicious day of Gurpurab.

-May Guru Nanak birthday enlighten your heart and mind with knowledge and sanctity. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti.

-God is one, but he has countless forms. This Gurpurab, may all your wishes and dreams come true. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti.

-May the name of Waheguru Ji be enshrined in your life. A very Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti to you and your family.

