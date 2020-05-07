Happy Buddha Purnima 2020: History, significance, Wishes, HD images, WhatsApp messages, Facebook status

Happy Buddha Purnima 2020: The birth anniversary of Lord Gautam Buddha is celebrated as the festival of Buddh Purnima or Vesak every year. This year the occasion will be celebrated on May 7, 2020, on the full moon day of Vaishakh month. Lord Buddha was the founder of Buddhism and was born as Prince Siddhartha Gautama (c. 563-483 BCE). This day is celebrated by Hindus and Buddhists across the world. A day before Purnima, Hindus celebrate Nrisimha Jayanti and on Pournima they observe Kurma Jayanti. Hindus worship Lord Vishnu, perform charity, fasting, hold Satyanarayan Katha, and perform Havan. The word Purnima means full moon, and it’s used in this context because Nepalese people celebrate the date on the May full moon. It has gained this significance because Buddha was born in Nepal. The festival is celebrated in countries like Sri Lanka (where it is called Vesak), India, Nepal, Bhutan, Burma, Thailand, Tibet, China, Korea, Laos, Vietnam, Mongolia, Cambodia, Singapore, and Indonesia. Here are some wishes, messages, and SMS to send your family and friends on this day:

Buddha Purnima 2020 quotes and Images

Buddham Saranam Gacchami

Dhamma Saranam Gacchami

Sangham Saranam Gacchami

May Lord Buddha enlighten you on the path of love, peace and truth. Happy Buddha Purnima to you and your family!

May Lord Buddha guide us on the path of love, peace and truth. Happy Buddha Purnima to you and your family.

Buddha Purnima 2020

“If you knew what I know about the power of giving you would not let a single meal pass without sharing it in some way.”

No one saves us but ourselves.

No one can and no one may.

We ourselves must walk the path.

- Buddha

May Buddha Purnima's full moon today remove the darkness of ignorance from our lives and guide us to the path of peace and enlightenment! Happy Buddha Jayanti to you.

Buddha Purnima 2020

“The trouble is, you think you have time.”

“The tongue like a sharp knife… Kills without drawing blood.”

“We are shaped by our thoughts; we become what we think. When the mind is pure, joy follows like a shadow that never leaves.”

Buddha Purnima 2020 WhatsApp, Facebook status:

On Buddha Purnima, Wishing that peace and tranquility be by your side…Today and Always!

Buddha Purnima 2020

May Lord Buddha destroy all sins and obstacles of our lives and guide us, always. Warm wishes to you on this auspicious day of Buddha Purnima!

May the full moon of Buddha Purnima, take away the darkness of ignorance, bigotry and hatred and herald an era of contentment peace and enlightenment for the world! Heartiest Greetings on this day. Happy Buddha Jayanti!!

Buddha Purnima 2020

Let us be grateful towards who made you meet with yourself. Here's wishing you a Happy Buddha Purnima 2020!

Buddham Sharanam Gachami, Om Mani Padme Hum, May Lord Buddha enlighten you on the path of love, peace and truth. Happy Buddha Purnima.

