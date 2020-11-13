Dhanteras 2020: Know what to buy today according to your zodiac sign

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SALUBRITY_PHARMA_OFFICIAL Happy Dhanteras 2020

Today is the festival of Dhanteras, which is also celebrated as Dhanvantari Jayanti. It is said that Lord Dhanvantari was descended on the Trayodashi of Kartik Shukla Paksha during the churning of the ocean. Lord Dhanvantari, considered an incarnation of Shri Vishnu, is called the god of healing.

On the day of Dhanteras, Lord Dhanvantari is worshiped and people buy new things. Lord Dhanvantari is considered the physician of the gods. Therefore, today's day holds special significance for doctors. For some time, this day was also celebrated as 'National Ayurveda Day'. In Jainism, Dhanteras is also known as 'Dhanya Teras' or 'Dhyan Teres' because on this day Lord Mahavira went to meditation and Nirvana was attained three days later on Diwali. Today, marks the beginning of the five-day Diwali festival. The festival of Dhanteras is celebrated on the first day of the Diwali week. After that, the festival of Narak Chaturdashi, Diwali, Govardhan Puja and finally Bhaiya Dooj is celebrated.

Learn from Acharya Indu Prakash, which person should buy what on the day of Dhanteras, which will bring happiness and prosperity in their house.

Aries

Today, on the day of Dhanteras, you must bring Lakshmi-Ganesh idols made of clay along with the coins. Also, buying anything related to water decoration will be auspicious for you. If you want, you can buy a water fountain or you can buy a painting that has a water body in it. Buying these things will increase your strength.

Taurus

Buying a silver item will be very auspicious for you today. Also you can buy any hanging thing for the house such as a chandelier or a wind chime. This will increase your glory.

Gemini

Today it will be very good for you to buy gold or silver coins. You can also buy artificial flower threads. If you want, you can make a thread with fresh flowers at home. Your business will flourish.

Cancer

Buy any water vessel with earthen Lakshmi-Ganesh, which you should use in daily work. This will bring Lakshmi to the house, as well as your children will also benefit from it.

Leo

Today you should something silver. Also, taking something of wood to your house will improve your financial condition.

Virgo

Today buying something made of gold will be auspicious for you. This will increase your treasure. If you cannot buy gold, then you can buy fragrance items like incense sticks perfume.

Libra

You buy silver Lakshmi-Ganesh ji idol or any jewelery on Dhanteras today. Steel utensils can also be purchased. This will boost your morale.

Scorpio

It will be auspicious for you to buy a bronze or copper statue today. You should also buy the puja materials for Diwali today. You will definitely get success in your career.

Sagittarius

Buying something of gold today will be auspicious for you. You can also buy God's clothes today. Also, you can take a chhatra or crown for Lakshmi-Ganesha. This will increase your fame in society.

Capricorn

Buying a silver item today will be good for you. Also, you can buy things related to God This will increase your popularity.

Aquarius

Buy something of brass or copper today or something on which gilding is done. This will increase your ability to fight troubles.

Pisces

Today, you should take a synthetic decorative item, which should be of silver color. This will encourage you in your work.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage