Winter skincare routine for Northern India: Beat dryness, dullness and cracked skin

Northern India's winters can be rough on the skin. Perfect weather for skin issues is created by the drop in temperature, low humidity, chilly winds, rising air pollution, hard water and indoor heating. The skin's natural oil production reduces when the temperature drops.

Dryness, flaking, tightness, redness, sensitivity, and frequent, unexpected breakouts result from this weakening of the skin barrier. The first step to properly taking care of your skin is to understand how winter affects it.

Effect of over-cleansing in winter

According to Oscar Pereira, the founder of CodeSkin, over-cleaning is one of the most common skincare mistakes made in the winter. While using hot water, frequent washing and foaming face cleansers may be reassuring in chilly weather, they remove the skin's natural lipids. These lipids are necessary to retain moisture.



Cleaning should be modest and mild in the winter. It is sufficient to wash the face once a day, preferably at night, using a gentle, pH-balanced cleanser. Without further drying out the skin, a quick morning wash with lukewarm water will help preserve its natural coating.

Why hydration and moisturising matter more in cold weather

In the winter, moisturising becomes essential, but it must go beyond simple hydration. Hyaluronic acid is one substance that helps draw moisture into the skin, but it works best when combined with barrier-repairing compounds in dry areas.

To restore the skin barrier, an effective winter moisturiser should contain fatty alcohols, ceramides, cholesterol and moisture molecules like glycerin or panthenol. Shea butter and dimethicone are two instances of mild occlusives which help in moisture retention. When moisturiser is put on slightly moist skin, it extends skin comfort and improves penetration.

Barrier-building ingredients your skin needs in winter

In the winter, active substances should also be reconsidered. When the skin barrier is already weakened, retinoids, exfoliating acids and potent vitamin C formulations may be excessively harsh. Itching and irritation can be prevented by safeguarding the condition of the skin by reducing their frequency or temporarily shifting to less irritating barrier-building substances, including niacinamide, ectoin, madecassoside and calming extracts of plants.

Don’t skip sunscreen just because it’s cold

Although it is often overlooked in the winter, sunscreen is still important. All through the year, pigmentation, early aging and barrier degradation are brought on by UVA radiation. Because they are easier to use and hydrating, cream or lotion-based sunscreens are more suited for winter than light, alcohol-based ones.

Small daily habits that make a big difference

Ultimately, daily activities are extremely significant. Significant improvements can be made by using a humidifier indoors, shielding the face from freezing blows and avoiding direct contact with heaters. The skin barrier needs to be repaired if items begin to hurt or if redness and flaking increase. The skin can heal when active treatments are stopped, and gentle washing, moisturising, and sun protection are prioritised.

In northern India, winter skincare is about protecting and repairing rather than doing more. Resilient and healthy skin comes naturally when the skin barrier is maintained.

