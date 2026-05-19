Why Indian summer skin behaves differently from Western summer skin? Experts explain

New Delhi:

As Indian summers grow harsher every year, dermatologists say the biggest damage to skin is often not caused by heat alone, but by common skincare mistakes people unknowingly make during the season. Experts now warn that blindly following global summer skincare trends may not work for Indian skin, which faces a far more complex mix of heat, humidity, pollution and dehydration.

Swagatika Das, hair care expert and CEO and Co-founder of Nat Habit, explained that Indian summer skin behaves very differently from Western summer skin due to overlapping environmental stressors. Meanwhile, dermatologist Dr Anshul Warman recently shared on Instagram that over-cleansing, misuse of creams and incorrect sunscreen application are among the biggest reasons behind worsening summer skin issues.

Why Indian summer skin behaves differently

“Summer is not a single experience. It shifts dramatically depending on where you are, and that difference becomes especially visible when comparing Western markets with India,” said Das. According to her, summers in Western countries are usually milder and more predictable, with skin concerns largely limited to tanning or occasional dryness.

India, however, presents multiple challenges at once. High UV exposure, humidity, pollution, sweat and constant movement between outdoor heat and indoor air-conditioning create layered skin concerns. She explained that coastal areas often lead to excess oil and sweating, while dry regions trigger dehydration and tanning. Urban lifestyles have also contributed to what she described as “oily yet dehydrated” skin.

Dermatologist warns against common summer skincare mistakes

Adding to the discussion, Dr Warman said many people worsen their skin condition during summer because of incorrect skincare habits. “Most summer skin problems are not because of heat, but because of how we treat our skin in this season,” he said in his Instagram video.

According to the dermatologist, over-cleansing the face, self-using steroid or antifungal creams, and applying sunscreen incorrectly are some of the most common mistakes he notices during peak summer months.

He added that even good skincare products can lead to tanning, pigmentation and persistent infections if used incorrectly.

Why delaying treatment can make skin conditions worse

Dr Warman also highlighted another common issue, delaying dermatology consultations during the summer because of inconvenience or travel. “In peak summer, many people also delay consultation due to inconvenience, which further complicates otherwise simple conditions,” he explained.

According to him, timely advice and proper treatment play a major role in maintaining healthy skin during extreme weather conditions.

Indian consumers are now choosing climate-specific skincare

Das noted that Indian consumers are increasingly moving towards skincare designed specifically for Indian conditions instead of generic global routines. “There is a growing preference for products built for Indian conditions, using indigenous ingredients, supported by science and technology to enhance efficacy,” she said.

Experts believe Indian summer skincare today is no longer only about sun protection, but about balancing hydration, oil control, skin barrier repair and environmental stress management together.

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