Retinol too harsh? Dermatologist explains whether alternatives such as Bakuchiol and NovoRetin actually work

New Delhi:

Retinol has dominated anti-ageing skincare conversations for years. Dermatologists often recommend it because it helps boost collagen production, improve skin cell turnover, reduce pigmentation and soften the appearance of wrinkles over time. For many people, it still remains the gold standard in skincare.

But there is also a reason why more people are now searching for gentler alternatives. According to Dr. Radhika Raheja, Consultant – Dermatology & Hair Transplant, Asian Hospital Faridabad, retinol can sometimes trigger dryness, redness, peeling and irritation, especially in people with sensitive skin. That growing concern has pushed ingredients like Bakuchiol into the spotlight.

Why people are switching to retinol alternatives

Experts say retinol remains one of the most effective anti-ageing ingredients available today. Still, not every skin type tolerates it comfortably.

“Retinol is still one of the best anti-ageing ingredients available, but not everyone can tolerate it because it can be too harsh on the skin,” said Dr. Radhika.

This is where plant-based alternatives have started becoming more popular, particularly among people dealing with irritation-prone or dry skin.

One ingredient currently backed by the strongest scientific evidence is Bakuchiol.

“Bakuchiol is useful for people who cannot tolerate retinol or have sensitive skin,” said the dermatologist.

Meanwhile, newer ingredients such as NovoRetin, Hypskin, RetinART and Retinaturel are also becoming more visible in skincare products and online skincare discussions. However, experts point out that these ingredients are still relatively new and do not yet have the same level of long-term clinical evidence.

Why Bakuchiol is getting so much attention

Bakuchiol is derived from the Psoralea corylifolia plant and is often described as a gentler alternative to retinol.

A study published in the British Journal of Dermatology found that Bakuchiol may help reduce wrinkles and hyperpigmentation while causing significantly less dryness and irritation compared to retinol.

“It works similarly to retinol but does not usually trigger the same level of irritation or peeling,” Dr. Radhika explained.

Bakuchiol is also considered more suitable for people with sensitive skin because it can help stimulate collagen production without causing intense burning sensations.

“Bakuchiol is ideal for patients with dry or sensitive skin,” she added.

Online, many skincare users also claim that Bakuchiol improves skin glow and texture without leaving their skin inflamed the way retinol sometimes does.

What dermatologists say about newer ingredients like NovoRetin

NovoRetin is another ingredient slowly gaining popularity in anti-ageing skincare.

It is derived from resin, and some early research suggests it may help increase retinoic acid activity within the skin, which could potentially improve elasticity and reduce visible pores.

Still, dermatologists remain cautious for now.

“There is not enough research available on NovoRetin yet,” said Dr. Radhika.

The same caution applies to ingredients like Hypskin, RetinART and Retinaturel. Experts say most claims surrounding these ingredients currently come from skincare brands rather than large-scale medical studies.

“Not all retinol alternatives work the same way. Some may improve hydration and skin texture, but they may not reduce wrinkles as effectively as prescription retinoids,” the dermatologist explained.

According to experts, the best ingredient ultimately depends on skin type and skincare goals.

For people dealing with acne or advanced anti-ageing concerns, retinol may still remain the stronger option. But for those struggling with irritation, dryness or sensitivity, Bakuchiol currently appears to be one of the better-supported alternatives available.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice.

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