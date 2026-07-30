Trying to boost collagen naturally? Dermatologist says this gym habit may do more for your skin

New Delhi:

From collagen powders to expensive serums, the beauty market is packed with products that promise firmer, younger-looking skin. But according to a Delhi-based dermatologist, you may not need another supplement to support your skin's collagen. Instead, she says one simple habit at the gym could do far more for your body's natural collagen production.

In a viral Instagram reel, Dr Gurveen Waraich (MBBS, MD Dermatology), a Delhi-based dermatologist who runs Garekars MD Dermatology, shared what she calls her anti-ageing secret. Her advice? Progressive resistance training, paired with adequate protein intake.

Can lifting weights really boost collagen?

For anyone searching for the "best collagen supplement in the market", Dr Waraich says there's something she believes works "10 times better" — progressive resistance training. "Don't just lift weights," she says in the video. "Progressively increase the weight you lift over time."

According to Dr Waraich, resistance training increases the activity of MMP-2, MMP-9 and MMP-14, enzymes involved in collagen remodelling. She describes them as the body's "regulators of collagen remodelling" because they help break down old collagen, allowing new collagen to form.

However, she also stresses that exercise alone isn't enough. Combining resistance training with adequate protein intake is equally important for supporting collagen production.

What are MMPs, and do they really help build collagen?

The dermatologist's explanation is based on matrix metalloproteinases (MMPs), particularly MMP-2, MMP-9 and MMP-14.

Think of these enzymes as the body's maintenance crew. Rather than creating collagen directly, they remove old or damaged collagen fibres, making way for the body to repair and rebuild fresh collagen as part of its natural healing process.

A 2025 study published in the American Journal of Physiology–Cell Physiology found that MMP activity increased significantly 72 hours after a single resistance training session. Interestingly, researchers observed very little change just six hours after exercise, suggesting that collagen remodelling takes time rather than happening immediately after a workout.

The increase in MMP activity was seen in both younger and older adults.

However, the researchers also noted that collagen markers appeared to respond more strongly to individual resistance training sessions than to long-term training programmes. They concluded that more research is needed to understand whether repeated resistance training leads to visibly higher collagen levels over time.

In other words, while the enzymes involved in collagen remodelling are well established, scientists are still studying whether this translates into visibly firmer skin or mainly improves the body's natural collagen turnover.

Why protein matters just as much

Since collagen itself is a protein, your body needs amino acids to produce it. Glycine, proline and hydroxyproline are the key building blocks that help repair and regenerate collagen.

That is why Dr Waraich recommends combining strength training with adequate daily protein intake.

Protein-rich foods include:

Eggs

Chicken

Fish

Dairy products

Lentils

Chickpeas

Soy

Paneer

Bone broth and collagen supplements may also provide concentrated collagen peptides.

While vegetarian foods do not naturally contain collagen, eating enough high-quality protein from a variety of plant-based sources can still provide the amino acids needed to support the body's collagen production.

Should you skip collagen supplements altogether?

Not necessarily. Weightlifting is not a magic replacement for collagen supplements overnight. However, regular progressive resistance training, combined with adequate protein intake and an overall healthy lifestyle, may help support the body's natural collagen remodelling process.

While more research is needed to understand the long-term effects, current evidence suggests that consistency in exercise and nutrition may be just as important as any skincare product or supplement when it comes to supporting healthy collagen production.

Also read:

Why wearing sunscreen alone won't fully protect your skin, experts explain