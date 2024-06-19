Want to prevent hair fall? Try aloe vera to get stronger strands

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Try using aloe vera if you want to prevent hair fall.

Irregular lifestyle is also affecting our hair. These days hair fall has become so common that every second person will be found struggling with this problem. Be it a woman or a man, everyone is going through the problem of hair fall. But the worry increases when a bunch of hair comes into our hands while combing the hair. If you are also suffering from such an intense hair fall problem, then first consult a good hair expert, after that, you can also try some great home remedies. These remedies are such that are also considered effective in Ayurveda. Like - Aloe vera plant full of thorns is no less than a boon for our hair. Let's know in which hair problems aloe vera is effective. Also, how is it helpful in preventing hair fall?

Aloe vera is beneficial for hair:

Aloe vera, rich in medicinal properties, is very effective for hair. Its enzymes balance the pH level on the scalp, which promotes hair growth. It nourishes the hair follicles as well as repairs and strengthens the strands. It also contains vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin E, calcium, zinc, anti-bacterial, antiviral and antiseptic properties. Along with powerful antioxidants, it is also rich in collagen, which works to soften the skin.

You will get relief from these hair problems:

Relief from itching: When the skin of the scalp becomes flaky and red, it causes a lot of itching. In such a condition, apply aloe vera gel. Rich in cooling properties, this gel soothes the scalp.

Dandruff will go away: Dandruff not only causes itching but also leads to hair fall. In such a situation, aloe vera is no less than a Sanjeevani herb. Massage the hair with aloe vera gel. After the massage, wash the hair with shampoo. This will remove dandruff in a few days.

Hair will become stronger from the roots: Aloe vera is used to reduce hair fall and make the scalp healthy. With its regular use, your hair will gradually become stronger from the roots.

Stop hair fall: If your hair is falling too much, then mix 1 teaspoon of lemon juice with 2 teaspoons of aloe vera gel and apply it to the hair. Wash the hair after a few minutes. Trying this remedy will reduce hair fall.

ALSO READ: Hair becomes sticky due to extreme heat in summer: Know how to take proper care