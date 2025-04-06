Want facial like glow without spending heavy bucks? Try these homemade face packs for all skin types Get a radiant, facial-like glow without breaking the bank! Try these easy and effective homemade face packs suitable for all skin types. Achieve glowing skin with natural ingredients and simple DIY recipes.

For centuries, gram flour has been used to brighten the face. It works like magic. Actually, gramme flour is an exfoliant, which, when applied on the face, not only clears dust, dirt, and grime but also removes blackheads or whiteheads, dead skin, and light hair. Therefore, gram flour is the best face pack to bring a glow to the face, which is used by many people. If your skin has also started becoming dull, then use gram flour in this way.

Which face pack is the best?

Gram flour can be used by mixing it with many other products, but before that, it is important to know which ingredients should be mixed in gram flour for your skin. So that it is only beneficial. Let us tell you which face packs should be used for different skin types.

Skin Test

First of all, find out what your skin type is. After waking up in the morning, wash your face with plain water and wipe it. If after 2-3 minutes the skin feels normal, then you have normal skin. If you feel slight dryness and need to apply any cream or moisturiser, then the skin is dry. If after 5-10 minutes the face feels moist or greasy, then the skin is oily.

Face pack for normal skin

Add 1 pinch of turmeric, 1 teaspoon of milk or curd, and 1 tablespoon of gram flour and mix it well. Apply it all over the face and let it dry slightly. Before it dries completely, remove this paste by massaging the face with light hands and washing the face with water.

Face pack for dry skin

You can add 1 pinch of turmeric, 1 teaspoon of cream, or a few drops of almond oil to 1 tablespoon of gram flour. Mix this mixture well and apply it on the entire face and let it dry slightly. Before it dries completely, remove this paste by massaging the face with light hands and washing the face with water.

Face pack for oily skin

Add 1 pinch of turmeric and 1 aloe vera gel to 1 tablespoon of gram flour or mix gram flour with plain water. Mix this mixture well and apply it on the entire face and let it dry slightly. Before it dries completely, remove this paste by massaging the face with light hands and washing the face with water.

After this ubtan, if you want, you can also take a little steam on your face. After this, massage your face with a cream that suits your skin and then see the result. Yes, remember one more thing: do not apply this Ubtan every day. Because it works like a scrub, it is better to apply it 2-3 times a week. You can also apply this ubtan daily without massaging.

ALSO READ: Fed up of oily scalp and dandruff in summers? Know causes and easy ways to get rid of it