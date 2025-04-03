Fed up of oily scalp and dandruff in summers? Know causes and easy ways to get rid of it Say goodbye to oily scalp and dandruff this summer! Know the causes and easy, effective ways to get rid of flaky scalp and itchiness. Learn simple home remedies and tips to keep your scalp healthy and flake-free all season.

Once again, the heat has become unbearable. Towards the end of summer, some people start experiencing a heightened sensation of sweat and heat, together with scalp irritation and enhanced oiliness of the scalp. Increased temperature together with sweating has the tendency to lead to increased flakiness because of the additional sweating. Dr B. L. Jangid, dermatologist and hair transplant surgeon at SkinQure Clinic, New Delhi, explains the causes of any such problems or possible solutions that remain helpful.

Increased Sebum Production: An increase in both temperature and humidity can bring about hyperactivity in the sebaceous glands, resulting in increased scalp oiliness.

Buildup of Sweat and Products: Both hair and skin care products may mix with the oil together with sweat, leading to scalp irritation, especially from fat and oil-tolerant fungi such as Malassezia.

Frequent Washing: The more the scalp is irritated, the more there is the need to wash the hair. Increased washing brings out oils from the scalp, resulting in dry, itchy scalp and flakiness.

Fungal Growth: The excessive moisture sweating together with the warm climate can lead to heated multiplication of fungi, which makes the irritation and flakiness substantially worse than before.

Easy ways to get rid of oily scalp and dandruff

Use of Mild Shampoo: Use a gentle, sulphate-free shampoo to cleanse the scalp. Incorporating an anti-dandruff shampoo once or twice a week can also help control scalp conditions without overdrying the hair. Balanced Washing Routine: If you wash your hair too infrequently, you can develop an oily scalp along with dandruff. Conversely, washing your hair too frequently can cause dryness. Hair washing frequency of about two to three times weekly may help. Fashionable Hair Product Avoidance: Sweaty hair products, gels, serums, and oils may cause the hair to feel heavy. Choosing products that are water-based and do not clog pores might help with oil accumulation. Nutrition and Water Use: Keeping a healthy, balanced diet rich in vitamins C, E, and A and drinking water from a clean source can contribute to good overall scalp well-being. Management of Lifestyle Stress: Controlling stress is very important. Stress will only contribute to increased oil production alongside exacerbated dandruff. Exercise, meditation, or relaxing can help with this.

Despite following the above management options and taking regular care of your scalp, if you still suffer from an oily scalp and dandruff, it’s advisable to meet a dermatologist or hair expert who can review your scalp and hair condition and can suggest a treatment plan. Doing self-medication or following home remedies may worsen the condition.

Therefore, care for your scalp like the way you care for your skin. Also, when stepping out in the sun, try to protect your scalp from the direct sunlight by wearing a cap or scarf; you can also use hair sunscreen.

