Twinkle Khanna reveals her timeless DIY hair hacks, inspired by mom Dimple Kapadia

A glossy mane that defies age isn’t built in a salon chair, at least not if you’re Twinkle Khanna. At 51, the author and entrepreneur is still admired for her thick, shiny hair, and recently she revealed the surprisingly simple rituals she’s held onto since childhood. Twinkle's hair care tricks aren’t about expensive serums or luxury hair spas.

In fact, Twinkle's hair hacks come straight from the kitchen, inspired by her mother, the timeless beauty Dimple Kapadia. The 'Two Much with Kajol & Twinkle' host took to Instagram to share her beauty tips. Let's get into it:

Twinkle's scalp is a 'fridge'

Twinkle calls her scalp a fridge, because that’s where all the ingredients for her DIY hair masks come from. Beer, dahi (curd), and eggs are her go-tos. While it may sound like a recipe for Sunday brunch gone wrong, these old-school ingredients pack serious nourishment. Beer adds shine and bounce, curd soothes and conditions, while eggs deliver a much-needed protein boost to strengthen strands. The combination, she says, is her not-so-secret weapon for hair that still draws compliments. But the list doesn’t stop there.

Onion juice for the extra sheen

Twinkle also swears by the potency of onion juice, a remedy that has been passed down through Indian households for generations. She massages fresh onion juice onto her scalp, leaves it for 20 minutes, and then washes it off. It's not glamorous (the odour alone is a patience test), but onion juice is high in sulfur, which is known to reactivate hair follicles and enhance growth. The payoff? A healthier scalp and thicker, healthier hair with time.

Twinkle's amazing haircare tips are easy to try

The actress's philosophy is revitalising: rather than depending on quick fixes, Twinkle embraces consistency, tradition, and home remedies. These aren't "hacks" but rituals embedded in her life, evidence that beauty rituals based on keeping it simple can endure beyond the trend-driven moment. Indeed, by attributing it to her mother, Dimple Kapadia, she emphasises the legacy of the past that tends to be underrated in the era of glitzy products.

At a time when the rest of us are guilty of going out and buying the next miracle hair product, Twinkle's honest reveal is a reminder that sometimes the best solutions are right there in our kitchens. Beer, dahi, eggs, onions, they sound humble, perhaps, but if they're good enough for Twinkle Khanna and Dimple Kapadia, they're well worth a shot.

