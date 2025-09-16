Vaani Kapoor’s glossy hair secret? A little oil and protein power Vaani Kapoor has finally shared her go-to haircare rituals and secrets. The actress swears by regular oiling and protein-rich DIY masks made from eggs and avocado to keep her hair strong, shiny and healthy.

For Vaani Kapoor, beauty has never meant fussy routines or costly products. The Bollywood actress goes for something simple and natural, most particularly her hair. Her luscious, healthy locks, much envied on-screen and off-screen, are evidence that the fundamentals are best.

During an interview with Hindustan Times, Vaani spoke about the rituals that make her hair strong and shining. She has brought out two practices she believes in: oiling her scalp every now and then and using protein foods as homemade hair masks. Both, she explains, are undervalued but powerful measures in her hair care routine.

Vaani Kapoor’s hair care secrets

Oiling every fortnight

Oiling, Vaani explained, is one of the most important rituals she follows. She oils her scalp once every fortnight and washes it out the next day. According to her, oiling nourishes the scalp, strengthens the roots, and maintains the overall health of her hair.

Protein masks from the kitchen

Instead of relying only on store-bought products, Vaani turns to natural kitchen ingredients. “Be it raw eggs or avocado, I apply healthy protein on my hair to make it look shiny,” she shared. These simple, protein-rich masks give her hair shine and strength without the need for harsh chemicals.

How can you try Vaani Kapoor's hair hacks?

You don’t need a celebrity’s stylist to follow Vaani’s hair rituals. Start by choosing a nourishing oil like coconut, almond, or argan, and massage it into your scalp every two weeks. Leave it overnight for best results, then wash it off with a mild shampoo.

For a DIY protein mask, mash half an avocado with one raw egg and a spoon of yoghurt. Use the mixture from roots to ends, let it sit for 20–30 minutes, then wash with cold water. These homemade ingredients give your hair a shine boost, softening it and giving it strength from the roots.

Vaani Kapoor's philosophy demonstrates that hair care does not have to be so complicated. Routine oiling and homemade protein masks are easy, effective, and accessible for all. With a bit of consistency and natural conditioning, you too can bestow upon your hair the healthy shine it deserves.

