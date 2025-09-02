The future of skincare: Dermatologist weighs in on lasers vs traditional methods Are lasers the future of skincare, or do traditional methods still hold value? A dermatologist explains how high-tech treatments compare with creams, serums, and home remedies, and why both play a role in achieving healthier, youthful skin.

The beauty industry is no stranger to change, and skincare is no exception. From home remedies to serums on the shelf, traditional skincare has had its reign for maintaining smooth, healthy skin for a long. While indeed one of the steps in a daily routine, traditional products are often superficial.

That's where high laser technologies come into play. Backed by science, they not only treat the surface but also rejuvenate deeper concerns, delivering faster and longer-lasting results. We recently reached out to Dr Keerthana Kalva, MD-Dermatology, Chief Aesthetic Dermatologist, Inform Clinics, Hyderabad, to elaborate more on the recent trends in beauty.

What are the limitations of traditional skincare?

Dr. Keerthana elucidated: "Moisturisers, serums and home-made remedies can certainly help keep the skin hydrated and soft.. But most of these products only act on the outermost layer of the skin."

"They rarely penetrate deep enough to fix issues like pigmentation, scarring, or structural changes in the skin. Traditional skincare can improve the look and feel of the surface, but it does little to remodel or rebuild the skin from within. That’s why problems such as acne scars, sun damage, and wrinkles often persist despite diligent use of creams and lotions," she added.

How high-tech laser treatments work

Laser technologies use light and heat energy to stimulate the body’s natural healing process. Unlike topical products, they can reach different depths of the skin, triggering cell renewal and collagen production where it matters most.

Common treatments include:

Laser resurfacing for acne scars, wrinkles, and sun damage.

Fractional lasers which create tiny, controlled injuries to kickstart collagen repair.

Microneedling with radiofrequency for skin tightening and texture improvement.

LED light therapy for acne and overall skin rejuvenation.

Hair removal lasers target follicles without harming surrounding skin.

Why awareness is still low

Despite their effectiveness, many people hesitate to consider laser treatments. Money, unawareness, and the high marketing of over-the-counter products have a huge influence. Traditional skin care anthropology really feels much nearer; one takes a cream from the store and goes back home, while lasers are slightly less common or scary.

However, lasers often turn out to be a better long-term investment. The effect disappears the moment one stops applying the serum, while the effects of laser treatment continue to improve skin health for weeks or even months after every session.

Long-term benefits of laser treatment

There is no doubt that lasers' most prominent advantage is their long-lasting effect. Stimulating collagen and cell turnover, they continue working well after the procedure. Improvements in skin texture, tone, and elasticity are still seen for months, in some cases even years, following the treatment.

The other disadvantage of laser therapy, as compared to a normal skincare routine, is that results with traditional skincare measures are transitory in nature.

Skincare is not about choosing one over the other. The purpose of maintaining daily skincare with cleansing and moisturising is obvious. However, scars, pigmentation, or ageing are problems that need more intense laser treatment interventions that can deliver results nowhere close to traditional means of skincare. Such science-led approaches that revive the skin from within and not merely externally certainly seem to be the future of beauty in this ever-evolving landscape.