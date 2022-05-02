Tattoo checklist: Drinking is absolute NO after getting inked; know other mistakes to avoid

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@WUVHART Things you should know before getting a tattoo done

Tattoo checklist: Getting inked is one of the most thrilling experiences. As much as a tattoo looks good on the body, there are many things that one needs to take care of before and after getting inked. Since it is going to be on the skin for a lifetime, one should be completely sure on which body part they want it; what to get inked and of what size. Also, there are a few things that need special attention if you are soon going to take a tattoo studio appointment. Below is the checklist that will help you in making the right decision.

Area selection

Make up your mind by choosing the body part where you want to get inked. There are a few areas that are mainly suggested to avoid like fingers and palms as the ink there fades away in less time. Also, it is suggested to choose the area which is fleshier as it causes less pain than the bonier areas.

Eat something healthy

Before going out to get your ink done, make sure that you are eating vitamin C-rich food which will help in muscle building and tissue repairing. Your stomach should be full as it will not lead to exhaustion and cause less pain.

Hygiene

Take a round of the studio, and make sure that the products which are going to be used on your skin are cleaned properly. Ensure that your tattoo artist is wearing gloves. The surrounding areas and the studio should be as clean as the hospital so that you don't end up having an infection.

Research

If you are planning to get a name or a phrase written on your skin, make sure that it is spell-checked. Research the tattoo artist and their work to gain more surety.

Skincare

At least one week before getting inked on your body, it is advised to follow good skincare by moisturizing your skin. When your skin is hydrated, it will automatically help your tattoo to heal faster. Also, post-tattoo skincare is mandatory as it keeps the skin protected. A pro tip: Do not forget to wear your sunscreen before going out as it can fade your tattoo.

Stay sober

Make sure that before getting ink on your skin you are sober. It is advised that before at least 24 hours, one should stop the consumption of alcohol, painkillers, and other things that can make your blood thin. Also, do not drink till 72 hours after getting inked as it will create problems in healing or there can be other disadvantages as well.