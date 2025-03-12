Protect your skin and hair from harmful chemical colours by following these tips before playing Holi Holi is a festival of colours and in most cases, these colours are made from strong chemicals. These chemicals can cause allergies, irritating contact dermatitis, worsen existing skin conditions, cause irritation, and in some cases even lead to hair loss.

Holi is the festival of colours and in most cases, these colours are made from strong chemicals. These chemicals can cause allergies, irritating contact dermatitis, worsen existing skin conditions, cause irritation, and in some cases, even lead to hair loss. So, how can these side effects be prevented? First and foremost, one should use natural colours as much as possible. Colours made from rose petals, turmeric, beetroot, marigold, and sunflower should be preferred. Since these are natural colours, the chances of allergies are reduced.

The color should be removed carefully from the face and hair to avoid irritation and damage. The affected area should be washed immediately with lukewarm water and a mild cleanser. For stubborn stains, a mild exfoliant like a paste of baking soda and water can be used in limited quantities to avoid excessive friction.

Oil-based removers, such as coconut oil, olive oil, or micellar water, can help remove pigment without causing irritation. When removing color from hair, use a gentle cleansing shampoo to lighten the color, and avoid harsh chemicals like bleach or acetone to avoid dryness and damage. After any removal procedure, hydrate the skin with a soothing moisturiser and apply a nourishing conditioner to the hair. Be sure to do a patch test before widely adopting any removal method to avoid adverse reactions.

What to do if the colour causes rashes, redness, or irritation in the eyes?

If Holi colours cause redness or rashes, the affected area should be cleaned immediately. It should be washed with plenty of water, and avoid using soap, lemon, or any other irritating substance. After washing, moisturizer and mild steroid cream should be applied. Antihistamines like Allegra or Cetirizine can also be taken. A doctor should be consulted as soon as possible.

What are special post-Holi care tips for people with skin problems like acne, eczema, or dandruff?

Chemical colours contain irritants that can aggravate acne, worsen eczema and increase dandruff. Therefore, natural colours should be used as much as possible. If Holi colours are applied, they should be washed off as soon as possible so that they do not remain in contact with the skin for a long time. If possible, Holi should be avoided, especially when synthetic or industrial colours are being used. But if participation is necessary, only natural colours should be used.

