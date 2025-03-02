Which vitamins are present in rice water? Know the benefits of applying it on the face Rice water is a rich source of vitamins B, C, and E, along with other antioxidants and minerals that can work wonders for the skin. Applying rice water to the face can help to reduce acne, promote collagen production, and leave the skin looking smooth, bright, and youthful.

Rice water has been used for beauty treatments for centuries. Korean women use rice water extensively to maintain their beauty. Many types of vitamins and minerals are found in it, which are very beneficial for the skin. Let us tell you which vitamins are found in rice water and what the benefits of applying them to the skin are.

Which vitamins are found in rice water?

Many types of vitamins are found in rice water, which are beneficial for the skin. It contains many essential nutrients like vitamin B1, vitamin B3, vitamin B5, and vitamin B6. Vitamin B1 helps in keeping the skin healthy and makes it glowing. Vitamin B2 keeps the skin hydrated and prevents it from drying out. Vitamin B3 helps improve the skin's complexion and protects it from wrinkles. Vitamin B5 makes the skin soft and supple. Vitamin B6 protects the skin from acne and keeps it healthy. Vitamin E is an antioxidant that protects the skin from free radicals and keeps it young.

Benefits of applying rice water on the face

Rice water helps to brighten the skin and make it glow. It moisturizes the skin and prevents it from drying out. Rice water helps to brighten the skin tone and makes it even. It has anti-inflammatory properties, which help reduce acne. Rice water contains antioxidants, which protect the skin from wrinkles. It helps in relieving sunburn and cools the skin. Making the skin soft and supple: Rice water makes the skin soft and supple. It helps in keeping the skin healthy and protects it from many problems.

How to use rice water?

You can use rice water as a face toner and face mask. You can also wash your face with rice water. Put half a bowl of rice in a bowl and then add water to it. Now, after 2 hours, clean your skin with this water. However, if you are allergic to rice, then take expert advice once before using it on your skin.

