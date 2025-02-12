Priyanka Chopra's sister-in-law Neelam Upadhyaya got skin allergy during Haldi ceremony; tips to soothe it

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Priyanka Chopra's sister-in-law Neelam Upadhyaya got skin allergy during Haldi ceremony

Neelam Upadhyaya got married to Priyanka Chopra's brother, Siddharth Chopra on February 7, 2025 in Mumbai. Prior to the wedding, the couple also had a grand Haldi ceremony. Recently, Upadhyaya took to her Instagram stories to share that she suffered a severe skin allergy after her Haldi ceremony.

She shared a video on her Instagram story wherein the skin around her collarbone looks inflamed and has red patches. She also wrote, "What on Earth? I think it's a reaction of the haldi paste to the Sun. Although I did a patch test a few days before the function and everything was okay. Any remedies?"

Image Source : SOCIALNeelam Upadhyaya got skin allergy

While turmeric is known to be beneficial for the skin, it can sometimes cause skin conditions. Turmeric has curcumin which is known for its anti-inflammatory properties. However, turmeric can also make the skin photosensitive, thereby, increasing the risk of skin allergies.

When your skin becomes photosensitive, exposure to sunlight can lead to redness and irritation. Some people might also experience rashes, itching and burning when turmeric on the skin gets exposed to sunlight. Therefore, it is important that you stay careful when you are applying turmeric on your skin.

Here are some home remedies that can provide relief from skin allergies.

Cold Compress: Apply a cold and damp cloth to the affected area to reduce itching, redness and inflammation.

Apply a cold and damp cloth to the affected area to reduce itching, redness and inflammation. Aloe Vera: Use fresh aloe vera gel on irritated skin to calm inflammation. It also helps in healing due to its cooling properties.

Use fresh aloe vera gel on irritated skin to calm inflammation. It also helps in healing due to its cooling properties. Apple Cider Vinegar: Dilute apple cider vinegar with water and apply it to the skin. This helps to balance pH levels and reduce itching and it also prevents further infections.

Dilute apple cider vinegar with water and apply it to the skin. This helps to balance pH levels and reduce itching and it also prevents further infections. Coconut Oil: Apply virgin coconut oil to moisturise the skin and reduce irritation, as it has anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties.

Apply virgin coconut oil to moisturise the skin and reduce irritation, as it has anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties. Oatmeal Baths: Soak in a lukewarm bath with oatmeal to soothe irritated skin and reduce inflammation.

ALSO READ: Stress Reduction to Dandruff Removal: 5 benefits of combing your hair before sleeping at night