Stop! Experts say these pre-Holi beauty mistakes can cause rashes and hair fall

Holi arrives with colour-splashed laughter, outdoor celebrations, and long afternoons spent under the sun. But for dermatologists, the days immediately after the festival often tell a very different story. Clinics routinely see a surge in patients dealing with rashes, stubborn pigmentation, sunburn, acne flare-ups, scalp irritation, and sudden hair fall, all caused by harsh colours and last-minute skin neglect.

Experts say the problem isn’t Holi itself. It’s poor preparation. A little care before stepping out can protect both skin and hair from long-term damage, allowing you to enjoy the celebrations without spending the following weeks repairing the aftermath.

Sunscreen is non-negotiable during Holi celebrations

Holi is largely celebrated outdoors between late morning and afternoon, precisely when ultraviolet radiation is strongest. According to dermatologist Dr Khushboo Jha, Chief Dermatologist Consultant at Metro Hospital and Founder of One Skin Clinic, sun protection should be the first step before colours even touch the skin.

“Direct sun exposure combined with chemical colours significantly increases the risk of tanning, sunburn and post-inflammatory pigmentation. A broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30 should be applied 20 minutes before stepping outdoors,” she advises.

Experts recommend covering often-ignored areas such as the ears, neck, and the back of the hands. Reapplication every two to three hours is essential, especially if you are sweating or playing with water. Water-resistant formulas work best since regular sunscreen can wash away quickly during celebrations.

Strengthen your skin’s protective barrier before colours

Many people try to remove colours aggressively later instead of preventing damage beforehand.

Dermatologists recommend creating a protective barrier on the skin. “A thin layer of coconut oil, almond oil, or a ceramide-based moisturiser reduces direct chemical contact and helps colours wash off easily later,” explains Dr Jha. However, acne-prone skin requires a lighter approach.

Heavy oils may clog pores, so non-comedogenic moisturisers are safer alternatives that protect without triggering breakouts. Sensitive areas like lips and under-eyes also need extra care. SPF lip balm and lightweight moisturiser around the eyes help prevent dryness and irritation.

Choose colours wisely, not everything labelled ‘organic’ is safe

Bright metallic shades or very dark pigments may contain heavy metals or synthetic dyes that trigger allergic reactions. Experts advise choosing colours from reputable brands that clearly mention herbal or plant-based ingredients.

Scarves, sunglasses, and hats can also minimise direct exposure, particularly for people prone to pigmentation or melasma.

Avoid skin treatments right before Holi

Chemical peels, waxing, laser treatments, or aggressive exfoliation weaken the skin barrier temporarily. Dr Jha warns that freshly treated skin becomes highly sensitive.

“Professional skin procedures or active ingredients like retinoids and exfoliating acids should ideally be paused at least five to seven days before Holi after consulting a dermatologist,” she says. Otherwise, irritation and pigmentation risks increase significantly.

Hair protection matters as much as skincare

Hair damage during Holi is often overlooked until dryness or breakage appears weeks later. According to skincare expert Shaily Mehrotra, Founder of Fixderma, prevention is always easier than repair.

“Harsh synthetic colours, sun exposure, sweat and repeated washing can leave hair brittle and prone to breakage. Creating a protective barrier before stepping out makes a significant difference,” she explains. Applying coconut, almond, or argan oil about an hour before celebrations coats the hair shaft and reduces pigment penetration. Tying hair into a braid or bun also prevents tangling and friction damage caused by dry colour powders.

What NOT to do before playing Holi

Experts strongly discourage washing hair immediately before stepping out. Freshly washed hair absorbs colour faster, increasing dryness later. Heat styling is another common mistake. Blow-drying or straightening makes hair porous and more vulnerable to chemical absorption. After Holi, aggressive scrubbing should also be avoided. “Start with running water to remove loose pigment first, followed by a mild sulphate-free shampoo. Vigorous rubbing damages fragile wet hair,” Mehrotra advises.

