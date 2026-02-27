Holi 2026 skin care guide: Prevent skin damage from colours naturally

New Delhi:

The celebration of colours, Holi, is quickly approaching. With gulal (colours), colours, and water guns selling out in the marketplaces, preparations have already started. On the unique occasion of Holi, people adorn one another with colours and gulal. However, the gulal and tints on the market contain chemicals that cause skin damage and cracking.

Fearing skin problems caused by the colours, some people are unable to celebrate this festival with full enthusiasm. However, by following some essential skin care routines, you can protect your skin from damage. Therefore, here we are going to tell you about some easy home remedies that can help you protect yourself from skin problems.

Coconut oil

Coconut oil is considered extremely beneficial for the skin. It deeply moisturises the skin and creates a protective layer. Using coconut oil prevents pigmentation. Therefore, include coconut oil in your skincare routine. Massaging the skin with coconut oil before bed helps keep it hydrated.

Gram flour and yoghurt face pack

Gram flour and yoghurt have been used since our grandmothers' time to brighten the complexion. Incorporating them into your skincare routine before Holi can help protect your skin from damage. First, mix gram flour with yoghurt to form a thick paste and apply it to your face. This helps remove dead skin cells.

Aloe vera gel

Aloe vera gel is extremely beneficial for the skin, and you can use it daily before Holi. Aloe vera gel not only soothes the skin but also moisturises it. Using it before Holi can help protect the skin from damage.

Mustard or almond oil

Applying mustard or almond oil to the face, hands and feet is considered extremely beneficial. It acts as a natural shield for the skin. Applying it to the face and neck can help protect the skin from damage.