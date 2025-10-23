Pollution leads to acne, dryness and dullness: Expert explains how to fix it Delhi’s polluted air can cause acne, dullness, and premature ageing. Learn how air pollution affects your skin and discover dermatologist-approved tips to restore your glow and protect your skin barrier.

New Delhi:

The poor air quality in Delhi is quietly impacting the health of our skin, leading to acne, dullness, and accelerated ageing. Dust particles, smoke, and other harmful pollutants settle deep inside the pores, causing inflammation and damage to the skin barrier, which leads to faster collagen degradation over time, resulting in fatigued, uneven, and dehydrated skin.

Targeted skin care regimen

We therefore must commit to a targeted skin care regimen, starting with double cleansing the skin each evening while removing pollutants, followed immediately by a vitamin C or a niacinamide antioxidant serum to quench and neutralise free radicals. Then followed by a broad-spectrum sunscreen for everyday use. This is especially significant considering the fact that, though it might be pollution, the sun also causes oxidative stress and leads to pigmentation.

Professional skin care treatments

According to the Founder of Elora's PMU & Korean Esthetics, Elora Jena, professional skin care treatments from reputable clinics, such as hydrating facials, chemical peels, and oxygen therapy, can deeply cleanse the skin and make it radiant again. Besides this, keeping the skin properly hydrated, eating a balanced diet full of nutrients, and quitting smoking are some of the key factors that will significantly increase the skin’s ability to withstand environmental stress.

The blooming of fresh and healthy skin is highly possible with the right combination of preventive care, protection, and professional treatments—even with the unfavourable air quality of Delhi.

