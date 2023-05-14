Multani Mitti to Aloe Vera: Know easy home remedies to fix oily hair

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Easy home remedies to fix oily hair

The summer season brings with it many skin and hair problems. In this season, where the skin starts getting dry, the condition of the hair becomes worst. Due to the scorching heat and excessive sweating, the hair starts getting damaged and looks oily, which also causes dandruff problems. It also results in the division of hair shafts from the end refers to split ends. Damaged hair develops cracks in the outer layer of the hair (cuticle). It may also look dull and frizzy and may be difficult to manage. In such a situation, we are going to tell you 5 hair pack recipes, by applying which oil will disappear from your oily hair.

It is not easy to wash long hair every day, but if the hair is not washed in the summer season, it starts to appear oily very quickly. In such a situation, a hair pack will prove to be very useful for your hair. Because this will make your hair shiny as well as the oil problem will also be managed. Make a paste from any of these ingredients and apply it to your scalp. Leave it on for 20-30 minutes and rinse it off with a mild shampoo.

Multani Mitti hair pack

Multani mitti proves beneficial for oily hair. To make this pack, mix 2 teaspoons curd and 1 teaspoon fenugreek powder in 3 teaspoons Multani Mitti. Mix them all well and apply on the hair for 20 minutes 1 to 2 times a week.

Aloe vera gel hair pack

To get rid of oily hair, you can apply fresh aloe vera gel mixed with fenugreek powder and lemon juice. The problem of dandruff will also end with this pack.

Fenugreek powder

To make this hair pack, add curd to 4 teaspoons of fenugreek powder. Whisk this mixture well and apply the pack on the scalp. Wash off with mild shampoo after about 20 to 30 minutes.

Banana pack

A ripe banana pack proves beneficial for oily hair. For this, mash the banana and add curd to it. Apply this paste on the scalp and wash after 1 hour.

Egg hair pack

To make this hair pack, mix 1 egg white in 1 tbsp fenugreek powder, now add 2 tbsp curd to it. Wash this pack after 30 to 40 minutes.

Read More Lifestyle News