Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NANDINIGUPTA Meet Nandini Gupta: Winner of Femina Miss India 2023

Nandini Gupta, winner of Femina Miss India 2023 winner has captivated the country with her beauty and intellect. The 19-year-old contestant, who is from Kota, Rajasthan, had an impressive voyage to the top. A historic ceremony marking the grand finale of the 59th season of India's most prestigious pageant took place at Imphal, Manipur's Indoor Stadium, which served as the ideal venue for the mesmerizing event.

Who is Nandini Gupta?

Nandini Gupta is a Kota, Rajasthan, native who showed outstanding organising and hospitality abilities as a young child. Nandini, a model and student attended St Paul's Senior Secondary School before enrolling at Lala Lajpat Rai College to study business management. The 19-year-old set the stage with her unique performance and was bestowed with the prestigious title.

Femina Miss India 2023

The star-studded coronation had sensational performances by Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday was set against creative excellence and artistic mastery. Former winners Sini Shetty, Rubal Shekhawat, Shinata Chauhan, Manasa Varanasi, Manika Sheokand, Manya Singh, Suman Rao, and Shivani Jadhav also gave a magnificent performance while wearing exquisite Mohey lehengas. Manish Paul and Bhumi Pednaker, a dynamic team, added an amusing aspect to the event by keeping the audience entertained with their humour and improvisations.

The distinguished event featured a number of fascinating fashion sequences, including the stunning 30-state winners wearing traditional attire designed by Rocky Star and Robert Naorem, as well as a stunning collection by Namrata Joshipura for Trends.

In an effort to rewrite their own fates, competitors from all over the nation competed for the national crown. A statewide search was conducted to choose 30 participants, comprising representatives from 29 states (including Delhi) and the Union Territories as a whole (including J&K).

Also Read: Miss India 2023: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar set the stage ablaze | Watch

Also Read: Miss India 2023: Rajasthan's Nandini Gupta wins the crown; Shreya Poonja & Thounaojam Strela Luwang runners-up

Read More Lifestyle News