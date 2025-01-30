Lipstick Hacks: Follow these 7 lipstick-applyling hacks to get perfect lips like celebs

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 7 lipstick-applying hacks to get perfect lips.

Applying lipstick is an art but to get the perfect look, it is very important to follow some tips and hacks. Applying lipstick in the right way will keep your lips smooth, attractive and long-lasting. If you also want your lipstick to always look perfect and look like a celebrity, then these 7 hacks are for you.

Know 7 easy hacks to apply lipstick:

Lip care: Before applying lipstick, use Vaseline on your lips and then brush gently with a toothbrush. This will remove dead skin and your lips will look soft and beautiful.

Use of concealer: If the colour of your lips is different, then apply concealer before applying lipstick. This will bring out the shade of lipstick in a better way.

Use of lip liner: Lip liner will give the correct shape to the lips and lipstick will last longer. Make sure that the shade of the liner matches the lipstick.

Transfer-proof lipstick: After applying lipstick, apply powder on a tissue paper and press it between your lips. This will prevent the lipstick from transferring and it will last longer.

Ombre Look: To get the ombre lipstick look, apply a light shade of lipstick in the centre of your lips and blend it well. This will give you a gorgeous look.

To make lips look fuller: If you want to make your lips look bigger and fuller then use a lighter shade and highlight the upper raised part of your lips.

The right way to remove lipstick: Use coconut oil instead of makeup remover. It will moisturize your lips and remove lipstick easily.

