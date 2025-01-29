Korean Skincare vs Japanese Skincare: Which is better for radiant skin?

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Korean Skincare vs Japanese Skincare: Which is better?

Women follow the Korean skin routines for glowing and shiny skin. We all know that the Korean skincare routine is very helpful for flawless skin. But these days, Japanese skin care is also becoming very popular among women. Women in both Japan and Korea are known for their glowing skin. But there is a lot of difference in their skincare routine. Women of both countries follow different skincare routines for skin care.

In this article, we will tell you the difference between Korean beauty and Japanese beauty. Apart from this, which skincare routine is better for Indian skin, and which is cheaper? Here's everything mentioned below:

Difference between Korean and Japanese Skincare

There is no significant difference between Korean and Japanese skin care. In Japanese skincare routines, old methods are used as modern beauty products. Whereas in Korean skincare, more focus is given to nourishing the skin. Apart from this, Koreans are not afraid to use new and effective techniques for skin care. For example, rubber masks and face serums by the Korean beauty industry are no less than an invention in beauty products.

Japanese Skincare

Fewer products are used in the Japanese beauty skincare routine. It consists of 4 steps, which are as follows:

Double Cleansing: In the Japanese skincare routine, an oil-based cleanser is used on the skin.

Foaming Cleanser: Foaming cleanser is used after oil-based cleanser.

Moisturizer: After face cleanser, Japanese women use lotion on their face; this keeps the skin moist. After this, moisturizer is applied to the face.

Sunscreen: Sunscreen is applied after applying moisturizer to the face.

Korean Skincare

In the Korean skincare routine, the focus is more on nourishing the face than giving it a glow. Light products are used first so that the skin gets maximum nourishment. It consists of 10 steps, which are as follows:

Double Cleansing: Double cleansing is done in the Korean skin routine, also like J-skin care.

Scrub: After face cleansing, a face scrub is done to remove the dead cells from the face.

Toner: Toner is used on the face after a face scrub.

Lotion: Korean women use lotion for glowing skin after scrubbing.

Serum: Face serum is used after lotion to moisturize and nourish the skin.

Eye Cream: In the Korean skincare routine, special attention is paid to the eyes along with the skin. During the skincare routine, gel or eye cream is used on the eyes.

Moisturiser: Moisturiser is used on the face to get glass-like, shining skin.

Sunscreen: Sunscreen is used on the skin at the end of the skincare routine.

What is better for the Indian skin type?

Let us tell you that rice and green tea are used in Japanese and Korean beauty products. In such a situation, you can follow any skincare routine. But let us tell you that the Japanese skincare routine is much cheaper than the Korean skincare routine. Because it has only 4 steps. On the other hand, Korean skincare has 10 steps, so it can be expensive for your pocket. For example, the price of a Korean face mask sheet is around Rs 100, which is not very expensive, but this face mask is used only for 15 minutes. In such a situation, Korean products are very expensive even after being cheap.

