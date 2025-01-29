Why is hair mask a must in haircare routine? Know benefits, when and how to use it

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Why is hair mask a must in haircare routine?

People use many types of hair products for better hair care. From shampoo to conditioner, everything is necessary for better hair care. But along with these, hair masks are also an important product for your hair. Like conditioner, a mask also does deep conditioning of hair. So let us know why a mask is important for hair, what its benefits are, and when it should be used.

What happens by applying a hair mask?

Hair masks are extremely important for hair as they provide deep conditioning and intense moisture to the hair, helping to improve hair texture, add shine, reduce frizz, and prevent breakage. Regular use improves hair health. Depending on your hair type and needs, a hair mask should be applied to clean, damp hair once or twice a week, leaving it on for a few minutes before rinsing thoroughly.

Benefits of using a hair mask

Hair masks provide moisture to damaged, chemically treated, and dry hair. Hair masks replenish nutrients in the hair, improving hair elasticity and reducing breakage. Regular use of a hydrating hair mask helps soften the hair cuticles, reducing frizziness. A properly applied hair mask makes hair shiny and vibrant.

When to apply a hair mask?

For most hair, using a hair mask once or twice a week is enough. Always apply a hair mask to clean, damp hair. If your hair is drier, you can use a hair mask more often.

How to apply a hair mask? ​

After shampooing, gently towel dry your hair and part your hair into sections to apply the hair mask evenly. Focus on applying the mask from mid-lengths to ends, as the ends are typically most prone to damage. Follow the instructions on your hair mask product for how long to leave it on.

