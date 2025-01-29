How many times should you wash your face in a day? know the right way to wash your face

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know the right way to wash your face.

The first step of skin care is cleansing the face. The face is washed to cleanse the skin. But, if the face is not washed at the right time and properly, then skincare does not have much effect. Impurities and dead skin cells can remain stuck on the face. At the same time, if the face is washed excessively, it can damage the skin barrier. In such a situation, know here how many times a day you should wash your face.

How many times a day should you wash your face?

You should wash your face twice a day. It is important to wash your face after waking up in the morning and before going to bed at night. If you cleanse your face after waking up in the morning, then the skin can absorb the product better. At the same time, it is important to wash your face at night so that the dust and makeup of the day can be removed from the skin. Thus, it is important to wash your face twice a day. If your face becomes too oily during the day or dirt starts appearing on your face, then you can wash your face.

Things to keep in mind while washing your face

While washing your face, take special care that the cleanser you are using is according to your skin type. If the cleanser is not according to your skin type, then it will not clean your face properly.

After washing your face, apply toner and moisturizer. Even if you are not applying toner, it is very important to apply moisturizer.

Do not choose face washes with coarse granules. Face washes with coarse granules leave small cuts on the skin. This can cause excessive exfoliation of the face, which can damage the skin.

Wet your face and apply face wash. After rubbing the face wash on your face for 20 to 30 seconds, and wash and clean your face.

After washing your face, instead of rubbing and wiping the skin, wipe the face dry by patting it lightly.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone spills her skincare secrets at Sabyasachi’s 25th anniversary fashion show in GRWM video