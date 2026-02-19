Laser hair removal explained: Dermatologist shares mistakes people make before their first session

New Delhi:

For many people, hair removal has long meant rotating between shaving, waxing or threading appointments. The results rarely last long, and for sensitive skin, the irritation that follows can feel like a never-ending cycle. Ingrown hair, redness and frequent upkeep often make daily grooming more exhausting than convenient.

That is one reason laser hair removal has steadily moved from being seen as a luxury treatment to a practical long-term option. Still, dermatologists say the procedure works best when patients understand what happens before and after a session, not just during it. According to Dr Suma Divya, Senior Dermatologist and Founder of Derm Aura Skin & Hair Clinic, preparation plays a bigger role than most people realise. “Laser hair removal targets the hair follicle beneath the skin,” she says. “If the skin isn’t prepared properly, the laser energy may not reach the follicle effectively, and that increases the chances of irritation or pigmentation.”

Why preparation before laser hair removal matters

Healthy skin responds better to treatment. Dermatologists generally advise avoiding heavy makeup, strong exfoliating acids or harsh skincare products in the days leading up to an appointment. Gentle cleansing and mild exfoliation are usually enough. One common mistake patients make is removing hair too close to the treatment date. “The laser needs the follicle intact,” explains Dr Divya. “Waxing, threading or plucking four to six weeks before treatment can reduce effectiveness because the root has already been removed.” Sun exposure is another factor that is often underestimated, particularly for Indian skin tones that are more prone to pigmentation.

Even mild tanning can increase photosensitivity, raising the risk of burns or uneven skin tone after the session.

What happens during a laser session

First-time patients often expect discomfort, but most treatments are quicker and more tolerable than imagined. Depending on the body area, sessions can take anywhere between 15 and 45 minutes. “You may notice a brief snapping sensation as the laser pulses,” Dr Divya says. “Modern devices include cooling mechanisms or soothing gels that help minimise discomfort.” Remaining still during treatment allows technicians to maintain precision.

Patients are encouraged to speak up immediately if they feel excessive heat or ongoing discomfort.

Setting realistic expectations before starting treatment

Social media has dramatically increased interest in laser procedures, but it has also created unrealistic expectations. Laser hair removal does not permanently remove hair after a single appointment.

Hair grows in cycles, which means several sessions spaced weeks apart are required to achieve a visible reduction. “Choosing an experienced specialist matters far more than chasing discounts or online trends,” Dr Divya advises.

A professional consultation can also assist in identifying the skin type, the density of the hair, and the most appropriate laser technology for safe results. Laser hair removal is most effective when done with a long-term perspective, rather than as a quick remedy. With the correct preparation, expectations, and post-care, smooth skin becomes less about taking the shortcut and more about making the right choice.

