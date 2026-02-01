Is laser hair removal worth it? A dermatologist breaks down what to expect Planning laser hair removal? A dermatologist explains what to expect, from hair growth cycles and skin type to preparation, recovery, and realistic results, so that you can make an informed decision.

New Delhi:

Laser hair removal has quickly become a go-to option for those looking for long-term hair reduction, but going in informed makes all the difference. While the procedure is widely accepted and clinically proven, results depend on far more than just the machine being used.

According to Dr Meghna Gupta, MD Dermatology, Medical Director at Delhi Skin Centre, New Delhi, and Mirea Clinics, Gurgaon, “Laser hair removal works best when patients understand how the treatment interacts with their skin, hair, and lifestyle."

Laser hair removal: Expectations, results, and expert advice

1. Hair growth cycles determine results

The laser hair removal process is done in stages, not all at once. The reason is that hair grows in cycles, and the laser can only target the follicle when it is in the active growth phase. Since not all hair grows at the same time, multiple sessions spaced weeks apart are essential.

“Consistency is crucial,” explains Dr Gupta.“When sessions are skipped or pushed too far apart, results can slow down, and the treatment becomes less effective.” Consistency really does matter here.

2. Skin and hair type influence treatment planning

Laser hair removal isn’t one-size-fits-all. The technology involves targeting the pigment in the hair follicle, which means that darker hair is more responsive to the treatment than lighter hair. Skin tone is also an important factor, as adjustments have to be made to avoid redness, irritation, or other changes in pigmentation. With the right assessment and customised settings, laser hair removal can now be performed effectively across a much wider range of skin tones, without compromising on safety or results. Still, “customising the treatment to an individual’s skin and hair type remains essential,” notes Dr Gupta.

3. Preparation before each session

The treatment area is usually shaved just before the session so the laser can target the follicle beneath the skin. Waxing, threading, or plucking should be avoided for several weeks beforehand, as these remove the follicle the laser needs to act on.

Sun exposure should also be minimised. Tanned or sunburnt skin increases the risk of sensitivity and post-treatment pigmentation.

4. Comfort and recovery are part of the process

Laser hair removal is usually very manageable, but it’s normal to notice a little redness or warmth right after a session, especially on more sensitive areas. Think of it as a mild sun-flushed feeling. The good news? It typically settles within a few hours. Most modern machines are designed with comfort in mind. Advanced systems like Soprano Titanium Special Edition use continuous cooling and controlled energy, which helps keep discomfort low and makes the treatment safer across different skin tones. Aftercare matters too. For the next 24 hours, it’s best to skip hot showers, intense workouts, and strong skincare products.

5. Expect hair reduction, not complete removal

Laser hair removal isn’t about eliminating every single hair forever. What it does offer is a significant, long-term reduction. Any regrowth that does appear is usually finer, lighter, and slower, the kind you barely notice. And honestly, that’s a win most people are very happy to live with. If it occurs, it's usually finer, lighter, and slower. “Occasional maintenance sessions may be needed, especially in hormone-sensitive areas,” says Dr Gupta. “Understanding this helps patients measure success by improvement, not perfection.”

Laser hair removal offers dependable, long-term results when approached with the right expectations and preparation.

