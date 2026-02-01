Shots fired outside Rohit Shetty's home in Mumbai; police begin probe Following the incident, heavy police security was deployed around Rohit Shetty's residential tower in the Juhu area. Police and forensic teams reached the spot and secured the premises to carry out a detailed examination.

Mumbai:

Unidentified assailants fired four rounds outside the Juhu residence of Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty in the wee hours of Sunday in Mumbai, police said. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident. The incident took place in the early hours of the day, following which security outside the building was intensified, an official said.

Heavy security outside Rohit Shetty's home | VIDEO

Following the firing, security was tightened around Shetty's residential tower in the Juhu area. Police and forensic teams reached the spot, cordoned off the premises, and began a detailed investigation.

Video footage showing police activity outside the filmmaker's residence has started circulating on social media. The visuals show police vehicles, barricades, and officers stationed outside the building.

"Unidentified assailants fired four rounds outside the residence of film director Rohit Shetty. Following this, heavy police security has been deployed around Rohit Shetty's residence in Juhu. The police are currently investigating the matter diligently and exploring every possible angle to identify the perpetrators. The motive behind the attack is still unknown," said Mumbai Police.

It was not immediately known whether the filmmaker was at his residence during the incident, he said.

Police probe underway

Rohit Shetty and his family have not released any statement on the incident so far.

Three bullet marks have been found at Rohit Shetty's residence, and police have formed 12 teams to investigate the case.

CCTV footage from Juhu and nearby areas is being closely examined to trace the assailants. Security at the filmmaker’s residence has been further tightened as the probe continues.

Officials said all possible angles are being examined to identify the assailants. No injuries were reported in the firing. Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.

Rohit Shetty is a prominent director and producer in the Indian film industry, best known for successful franchises such as Golmaal and Singham.