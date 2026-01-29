How to control acne and pigmentation naturally: Dermatologist-backed advice Struggling with acne and pigmentation? Discover expert-recommended tips, skincare habits, and treatments to reduce dark spots and achieve clear, glowing skin naturally.

New Delhi:

A glowing, clear complexion is a goal for everyone, but for many people, acne and pigmentation hinder it. A recent skin health report mentions that 68% of Indian women list acne as a top concern, with 94% of those aged 20–25 battling breakouts. The reason lies in our biology: larger pores, higher sebum production, and greater melanin content make Indian skin more susceptible to acne and post-inflammatory pigmentation.

Understanding the Acne-Pigmentation Cycle

Even after acne heals, dark spots often remain. This is due to the overreaction of melanin-rich Indian skin to inflammation, which results in the production of excess pigment. Dr Aparna Santhanam explains that to break this cycle, we require a two-pronged approach, which includes the reduction of breakouts and controlling the overproduction of pigment.

Ingredients That Work for Indian Skin

Gentle exfoliants like glycolic acid help in keeping the pores clear and regulating oil. Using niacinamide not only minimises inflammation but also inhibits melanin transfer, helping post-acne marks to fade. Zinc PCA helps in the regulation of sebum, while azelaic acid targets both acne-causing bacteria as well as hyperpigmentation.

Given the higher sensitivity and barrier weakness of Indian skin, as the report highlights, Dr Santhanam advises against over-exfoliation. Instead, she recommends skin cycling, alternating exfoliation with repair days using ceramides and panthenol to maintain a balance.

The Post-Holiday Routine

The focus of post-holiday skincare should be on consistency, not intensity. Use a mild cleanser to wash your face twice daily, follow it with a serum infused with niacinamide, and apply a light moisturiser that is enriched with hyaluronic acid in order to keep your skin hydrated while ensuring your pores are not clogged.

To deal with pigmentation, use Vitamin C and liquorice extract, which will help brighten your skin while protecting it against oxidative damage. Pairing these ingredients with niacinamide will enhance the evenness of tone with time.

As Dr Santhanam concludes, “Indian skin demands balance - between cleansing and nourishment, brightening and protection. The report reiterates that our skin’s unique melanin profile and pore structure make customised, ingredient-driven care essential. With the right actives and patience, even stubborn acne and pigmentation can be managed effectively -just in time for the glow.”

