IV drip therapy trend: Is it really safe or just a wellness fad?

New Delhi:

IV drip bars are becoming a more common sight at weddings, upscale parties, and destination events. What was once exclusively found in hospital settings is now being offered as a premium wellness service. Attendees are provided with intravenous fluids that claim to deliver immediate energy, radiant skin, and a rapid recuperation from evening festivities. The trend is marketed as modern self-care. This is also a matter of significant concern within the medical community.

This growing trend of IV drips at social events is often described as convenient and efficient. Fluids, vitamins and minerals are delivered directly into the bloodstream. The idea is presented as faster and more effective than food, water or rest. However, this convenience is where the problem begins.

Weddings Meet IV Cannulas

At many weddings, IV drip counters are placed alongside dessert tables and cocktail bars. Guests are encouraged to try a hydration boost between dance sessions or a hangover cure the morning after. The service is framed as a harmless indulgence. In reality, a medical procedure is being normalised in a non-medical setting.

According to Dr Brij Vallabh Sharma, Sr. Consultant, Narayana Hospital, Jaipur, intravenous therapy is designed for specific medical needs. It is used when the body cannot absorb fluids or nutrients orally. When healthy people receive IV drips without clinical necessity, the line between care and cosmetic wellness becomes blurred. Medicalisation of normal fatigue, dehydration or a headache is quietly promoted.

The Hangover Cure That Sounds Too Easy

Hangover IV drips are marketed as a quick fix after alcohol consumption. They often contain saline, vitamins and sometimes anti-nausea or pain relief medications. The promise is a rapid recovery within minutes.

Medical experts warn that hangovers are the body’s response to alcohol toxicity and dehydration. Rest, fluids and time remain the safest recovery tools. An IV drip does not neutralise alcohol. It does not protect the liver. It only masks symptoms temporarily. This masking can encourage further drinking and strain on the body.

Health Risks Often Overlooked

IV therapy carries risks even when administered correctly. Infection at the injection site remains a concern. Incorrect insertion can cause bruising, vein damage or swelling. If sterility is compromised, bacteria can enter the bloodstream.

Fluid overload is another risk. When fluids are pushed too quickly, the heart and lungs can be stressed. This is especially dangerous for people with undiagnosed heart, kidney or blood pressure conditions. Electrolyte imbalance can also occur if formulations are not tailored to individual needs.

Allergic reactions are rare but can happen. Just in case such a reaction happens in a far-from-hospital setting, there is a potential for delayed emergency intervention.

Regulation Gaps and Grey Zones

IV drip bars often operate in regulatory grey areas. They are marketed as wellness services rather than medical treatments. This classification allows looser oversight. Medical screening is often minimal. A brief questionnaire replaces a detailed clinical assessment.

At weddings and events, the risk multiplies. Alcohol consumption, dehydration and fatigue are already present. Adding IV therapy without proper evaluation increases unpredictability. A setting designed for celebration is not designed for medical emergencies.

The Illusion of Luxury Wellness

The appeal of IV drips lies in their image. Cannulas are photographed like accessories. Wellness is presented as something injectable and instant. This creates a culture where normal human limits are treated as flaws needing correction.

Medical experts caution that this trend reinforces unhealthy expectations. Tiredness after a long night is normal. Mild dehydration can be fixed with water. Turning these states into conditions requiring intravenous intervention sends a misleading message about health.

What Responsible Care Looks Like

IV therapy is valuable when used appropriately. In hospitals, it saves lives daily. It's not about the treatment itself, but using it casually when it's not medically necessary.

Experts say that staying hydrated, eating balanced meals, and getting enough rest are still the safest bets for most people. If you're feeling uneasy and drinking too much alcohol, the answer is to drink less and recover, not look for quick fixes. Medical procedures should be based on actual need, not just how they look for an event.

A Trend That Demands Caution

While IV drip bars at weddings may appear glamorous, they signify a bigger change. Medical instruments are being rebranded as enhancements for one's lifestyle. The risks are quietly downplayed while the benefits are exaggerated.

As the trend spreads, greater awareness is needed. Wellness should not mean unnecessary medicalisation. When medicine enters celebration spaces, caution deserves a louder voice than convenience.

