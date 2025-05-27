Hydration hacks: 5 ways to keep your skin happy in hot weather Hydrated skin doesn’t just rely on water; rather, it’s a full-body strategy. With these tips, you can stay cool and calm and feel your best self even when the weather outside is full of hot winds.

New Delhi:

Worried that the approaching hot and humid weather will damage your skin? Don’t let your skin pay the price. As you know, that dehydrated skin with dullness and acne will become more prominent in this weather, so be proactive to take care of your skin so that it gets repaired too. Let us explore some hydration tips by Dr Khushboo Jha, MD, Chief Dermatologist and Founder of One Skin Clinic, Faridabad, that help keep the skin cool, calm and radiant all day long in hot summers -

Layer hydrating products on the skin: Think of your skincare like a refreshing drink in layers. Start with a hydrating toner or mist to prep your skin. Follow it with a serum rich in hyaluronic acid or polyglutamic acid, which acts like a sponge to hold moisture in. Finish with a lightweight gel-based moisturiser to seal everything in without feeling greasy.

Serum that is loaded with humectants: Look for serums that contain humectants—ingredients that draw moisture into the skin. Hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and aloe vera are your best friends in hot weather. Apply on damp skin to boost absorption and lock in hydration longer.

Sunscreen is non-negotiable: While sunscreen doesn’t directly hydrate, it prevents moisture loss caused by sunburn and inflammation. Choose a non-comedogenic, hydrating sunscreen with ingredients like panthenol, niacinamide, or squalane for an extra moisture boost.

Hydration, which is inside out: No skincare product can compensate for a lack of water intake. Drink at least 8–10 glasses of water daily. Add a pinch of sea salt or electrolyte powder to one bottle per day if you sweat excessively—it helps retain hydration better.

Usage of ice rollers or cool compresses: Using a chilled face roller or applying a cold compress for 2–3 minutes in the morning can reduce puffiness and tighten pores. It also helps calm skin that’s been irritated by heat and pollution.

Opting for water-based makeup products: Heavy foundations and creamy products can clog pores and trap sweat, making skin feel suffocated. Go for water-based or mineral formulas that let your skin breathe and keep it looking fresh.

Sleeping with a humidifier on: Using an air conditioner in your room creates the demand for using a humidifier at night. This is because the dry winds of AC can strip off the skin’s moisture levels, but humidifiers will prevent the skin from getting dry and let it stay glowy and dewy.

