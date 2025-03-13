Holi 2025: Protect your skin from chemical colours by applying this oil on your face-hair Play safe, play colorful! Protect your skin and hair from harsh chemical colors with a simple, natural solution. Witness the miracle oil that's your Holi 2025 skincare saviour!

The Holi festival means fun and frolic; yes, people enjoy Holi a lot. Be it adults or children, everyone is intoxicated by Holi. People have a lot of fun with their friends and family. They enjoy parties, dancing, and feasts with friends and people around them. Gujiya, thandai, chips, papad, and many traditional dishes are made for Holi. As soon as the morning comes, friends and relatives start coming to the house to apply colours. In such a situation, it is important to protect the skin and hair from getting damaged by the colour.

Chemical colours and gulaal are sold in abundance in the market on Holi. These harmful colours can harm the skin and hair. Therefore, before playing Holi, apply this special oil to your skin and hair.

What to apply to your face and hair before playing Holi?

Apply this oil to your skin: Before going out to enjoy Holi, apply oil to the face. Apply a thick layer of oil to the face. You can use coconut and almond oil on the face. This will provide protection to the skin. Applying oil will prevent the colors from directly affecting the face. Try to stay away from synthetic colors on Holi. Applying oil to the face will not only provide a protective layer to the skin, but it will also be easy to wash off the colors later.

Do apply sunscreen: You must apply sunscreen on the day of Holi. Playing Holi in the sun for hours can damage the skin. Therefore, it is important to apply waterproof sunscreen with high SPF before going to play Holi. Sunscreen will protect the skin from the harmful rays of the sun. You should apply sunscreen properly to your hands and exposed parts of the body. If you stay outside for a long time, apply sunscreen to your face every 2 hours.

Apply oil on your hair before going out: Before playing Holi, apply oil on your hair properly. This will prevent the colour from getting on your hair easily. You can apply mustard, coconut, or amla oil. After applying oil, tie your hair properly. This will reduce the amount of colour getting on your hair, and the effect of chemical colours will also be less.

Take care of your nails on Holi like this: Along with taking care of your skin and hair, do not forget your nails. Synthetic colors on Holi and bacteria found in water can damage the nails. This can cause nail infection. Therefore, before playing Holi, apply a thick layer of oil to the nails and cuticles. To protect the nails from color, apply nail polish and make a thick layer by applying several coats. This will prevent the harmful colors from affecting the nails.

