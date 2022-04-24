Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Here's why skin hydration boosters are the new skincare trend

Beauty plays a significant role in our lives throughout our lives, especially after the 40s. Ageing leads to diminished capacity in the functionality of all the skin layers, which in turn leads to structurally weak and aesthetically unappealing skin which is dull, dehydrated, and inelastic. With the increase in pollution, UV exposure and stress, simply using skincare products may not be enough to achieve clear, glowing skin. One such skin treatment that is nowadays trending and has gained immense popularity among skincare buffs is hydration skin boosters.

This skin treatment is perfect for anyone having dull, dehydrated and lifeless looking skin. It is focused on delivering instant hydration using non-invasive methods and minimal downtime. Hydration Skin boosters are simply the bio-actives that help or encourage the skin to increase or improve its function. Boosters have been used in treating skin structural changes associated with ageing as well as other factors. Restoring the loss in skin nourishment and vital components is the concept involved in the bio-revitalization of the skin.



Hydration skin Boosters are micro-injections of hyaluronic acid injected into the skin. Hyaluronic acid is a natural moisturizing factor found in the skin, muscle and joints. This ensures deep and natural hydration of the skin from within. Skin boosters are injected into the papillary dermis where they activate the fibroblast cells. This fibroblast stimulation promotes new collagen and elastin formation, which in turn results in smooth, plump, glowing and healthy-looking skin. This skin rejuvenation treatment can be applied on the face, neck, decollate and hands for improved hydration, texture and glow.



Its benefits - Hydration Skin boosters use hyaluronic acid that helps to stimulate collagen and increase elastin that reduces due to ageing, sun exposure and other environmental damage. It helps to reduce the appearance of fine lines, pores and wrinkles. When hyaluronic acid is injected, it provides instant hydration and even cushioning, depending on the type of molecule used. Once it enters the skin or tissue, it plumps it up and absorbs more water. This helps it stay that way for long, as it naturally degrades and absorbs into the body. This gives an even tone complexion and reduces skin pigmentation. If you have mature or dehydrated skin, then hydration skin boosters will help to hold water in the skin making it look dewy and glowy from within. Thus, these skin boosters are a complete skin rejuvenating treatment that reduces fine lines, improves skin tone, hydrates the skin and make the skin look fresh and glowing.



Effect and duration - The effect of the treatment lasts for over 10 to 15 months depending on the number of treatments and the hydration status of the skin, again it depends on the molecule used. You get to see the results instantly as well as it peaks over a few weeks. It is great for correcting volume loss, especially on the face, neck and hands. It is used to treat dark circles, rejuvenate and plump lips and correct volume loss in cheeks.



Side effects - Skin boosters are safe for all ages and skin types. While they are most ideal for dry and mature skin types. The treatment is safe for everyone, but diabetics will need to have the treatment under antibiotic cover to prevent infection, people on anticoagulants or other medication may experience mild redness or bruising but that is manageable if you follow the doctor’s advice. Anyone who suffers from dry skin or volume loss on their face, or wants a different nose, or defined lips without surgery, can go for this.

Prior to the treatment, apply a topical numbing cream which makes the treatment virtually painless. After the procedure, you may feel slightly sore for a day which will subside, and the procedure does not affect your daily routine in any way. The procedure is comfortable, quick and effective.

-Inputs by Dr. Nivedita Dadu, Renowned Dermatologist