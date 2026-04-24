Delhi: One injured in firing on Faiz Road in Karol Bagh, probe on

New Delhi:

One person was injured after shots were fired in Delhi's Karol Bagh in the wee hours of Friday, prompting a full-scale investigation by the police, seeing that the area lies in close vicinity of high-security central Delhi.

The firing took place between 2.30-3 am near Kalka Das Chowk on Faiz Road. Police and forensic officials have begun a probe in this connection and found some bullet shells.

Police said they received a call from the Lady Hardinge Medical College and Hospital at 3:55 AM regarding Rohit, a resident of Than Singh Nagar in Anand Parbat, who was admitted with a gunshot injury.

During the initial enquiry, officials determined that the area falls under the jurisdiction of the Karol Bagh Police Station. The victim remains under observation and has provided preliminary information about the suspects.

Police said a case of attempt to murder is being registered and further investigation is underway.

The crime scene was examined by a forensic team, which recovered 2 empty cartridges and 1 live round, indicating that 3 shots were fired.

Man stabbed to death in Burari

In a separate incident, a 22-year-old man was killed after he was allegedly stabbed by 3 minors following a dispute in north Delhi’s Burari area. According to his family, the victim had recently been involved in a quarrel with one of the boys. All 3 accused have been apprehended, police added.

A PCR call was received at around 8.50 pm on Wednesday, reporting that a man had been stabbed by a group of boys near Kamal Vihar and was bleeding heavily.

A police team reached Nala Road near Gali No 10 in West Kamal Vihar and found a pool of blood along with a blood-stained knife at the scene.

The injured man, identified as Pankaj, a local resident, was taken by his relatives to a nearby government hospital, where he was declared brought dead. His body was later shifted to the mortuary. He is survived by his parents and sister.

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