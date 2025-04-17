Gulkand for skin: Here's why this rose petal jam is the saviour for your skin during summer We often turn to serums and sunscreens for a quick fix for summer skin problems. However, there is a traditional Indian remedy that is quietly making a comeback - gulkand. Know why gulkand is beneficial for your skin.

Summer can sometimes be unkind to your skin. The intense heat, rising pollution and erratic schedules often leave our skin complexion dull, inflamed and fatigued. While we often turn to serums and sunscreens for a quick fix, a traditional Indian remedy is quietly making a comeback - gulkand. This sweet rose petal jam, usually found in paan or old-school desserts, is now being praised for its natural ability to cool the body and give the skin a healthy glow.

How to make gulkand?

Gulkand is made by slowly mixing fresh rose petals with sugar or mishri (rock sugar) and letting it sit under the sun. It doesn’t just taste good but is also packed with health benefits. In Ayurveda, it is classified as a tridoshic remedy, known to balance all three doshas - Vata, Pitta, and Kapha.

Akshi Khandelwal, Founder & CEO of Butterfly Ayurveda says that gulkand's natural cooling properties make it effective in calming excess Pitta, which is often the root cause of common summer skin problems like rashes, acne, inflammation and heat boils. A spoonful of gulkand daily is believed to purify the blood and flush out toxins, all of which are closely linked to digestive and skin health.

Benefits of gulkand

The rose petals used in it are full of antioxidants, which help fight damage from pollution and sunlight, while also helping the skin stay soft and hydrated. It works from within to improve your skin, unlike many products that only treat the surface.

Gulkand is also known to help with digestion and reduce stress, both of which are also tied to skin health. When your stomach and mind are in good shape, your skin is likely to follow. With more people today looking for natural, chemical-free ways to stay healthy and beautiful, gulkand fits right in.

How to consume gulkand?

You can eat it on its own, mix it in milk or add it to a smoothie or dessert. However you take it, gulkand is an easy and tasty way to care for your skin during the hot months. It’s a reminder that sometimes, the best beauty fixes come not from the latest products, but from simple, traditional foods that have been around for generations. This summer, if you’re looking for a natural way to beat the heat and glow from the inside out, a spoonful of rose-scented gulkand might just do the trick.

