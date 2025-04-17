Tofu to broccoli: 9 foods you should avoid if you suffer from hypothyroidism If hypothyroidism is not treated, it can become life-threatening. The condition can be treated with medication, diet and a healthy lifestyle. There are certain foods that you will have to avoid if you suffer from hypothyroidism. Here, take a look at some of these foods.

Hypothyroidism is a condition wherein your body doesn't make enough thyroid hormone, which eventually slows down your metabolism and leads to unintentional weight gain over time. When the thyroid gland doesn't produce enough hormones, it can lead to several health issues.

If hypothyroidism is not treated, it can become life-threatening. The condition can be treated with medication, diet and a healthy lifestyle. There are certain foods that you will have to avoid if you suffer from hypothyroidism. Here, take a look at some of these foods.

Tofu (and other soy-based products)

Soy has isoflavones, which can interfere with thyroid hormone synthesis, especially in people with iodine deficiency. It can also affect how your body absorbs thyroid medication.

Broccoli (and other cruciferous vegetables)

Cruciferous veggies like broccoli, cabbage and kale contain goitrogens. These compounds can disrupt thyroid hormone production by interfering with iodine uptake, especially when eaten raw and in large amounts.

Gluten (found in wheat, barley, rye)

People with hypothyroidism, especially Hashimoto’s thyroiditis, which is an autoimmune condition, often have gluten sensitivity or celiac disease. Gluten can increase inflammation and worsen autoimmune responses.

Sugary Foods

Hypothyroidism can slow metabolism, making it easier to gain weight. Excess sugar contributes to weight gain and can destabilise blood sugar levels, adding to fatigue and mood swings.

Processed Foods

These are often high in sodium, which can worsen symptoms like high blood pressure. Hypothyroidism increases the risk of cardiovascular problems hence, reducing consumption of processed food can help reduce the risk.

Fried Foods

These are high in trans fats, which can affect thyroid function and interfere with hormone production. They also lead to weight gain and insulin resistance.

Coffee (especially with your meds)

Coffee can block the absorption of levothyroxine which is the most commonly prescribed thyroid medication. It’s best to wait at least 30–60 minutes after taking your medicines before drinking coffee.

