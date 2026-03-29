Summer acne bothering you? Dermatologist-approved treatments that actually work

New Delhi:

Summer has a way of showing up on your skin before you even notice it on the calendar. One week, your routine is working fine, the next, you are dealing with breakouts that feel more inflamed, more frequent, and much harder to calm.

That shift is not random. As temperatures rise, your skin produces significantly more oil, sweat sits longer on the surface, and pores get clogged faster than usual. What starts as a small breakout can quickly turn into stubborn acne that refuses to settle.

Why summer acne feels more aggressive

There is a reason your skin behaves differently in this season. Heat and humidity push oil glands into overdrive. Sweat mixes with that oil and whatever is already sitting on your skin, creating the perfect environment for acne.

“Summer hits our skin hard. Sweat mixes with extra oil and humidity, clogging pores and turning small breakouts into stubborn nightmares,” says Dr Sunita Naik, Dermatologist at Kaya Clinic.

The result is not just more acne, but acne that lingers longer and often leaves marks behind.

What your daily routine should actually look like

This is where most people go wrong. Either they overdo skincare or stick to routines that are too heavy for the weather. Start simple. A salicylic acid cleanser, around 2 per cent strength, used twice a day, helps clear out pores without stripping your skin. Give it a few weeks, and you will notice fewer blackheads and a smoother texture.

Follow that with niacinamide. It is one of those ingredients that quietly does everything well. It reduces redness, controls oil, and helps your skin feel more balanced overall.

Moisturiser is still necessary, just switch to a gel-based one. And sunscreen is not optional. A broad-spectrum SPF 50, especially zinc oxide-based, protects your skin from UV damage that can worsen acne and pigmentation.

If there is one thing to avoid, it is heavy creams. They tend to trap sweat and make things worse.

How to deal with those stubborn, angry breakouts

Some pimples need more than a basic routine. That is where targeted treatments come in. Benzoyl peroxide works well when a breakout is red and inflamed. It tackles acne-causing bacteria quickly and can reduce swelling overnight. Retinoids are another strong option, especially for clogged pores, but they need to be introduced slowly. Start a few nights a week and see how your skin responds.

If your acne tends to leave dark marks, azelaic acid is worth adding. It works gently over time, helping both active acne and the pigmentation that follows.

When skincare alone isn’t enough

There is a point where over-the-counter products stop being enough, and that is okay. Chemical peels can help reset your skin by removing built-up dead cells and refining pores. LED light therapy is another option that is gaining popularity, mainly because it is non-invasive. Blue light targets acne bacteria, while red light helps with healing.

For more persistent cases, treatments like laser therapy can help regulate oil production at a deeper level. These are usually done under supervision and can show visible results over a few sessions.

The part most people ignore: Your daily habits

Skincare can only do so much if your habits are working against you.

If you are sweating, shower soon after. Staying in damp clothes for too long can trigger breakouts. Switch to breathable fabrics like cotton, especially in peak summer.

Hydration also plays a bigger role than people think. Around 2 to 3 litres of water a day helps your skin stay balanced. Stress matters too. When it spikes, so do breakouts. Even small things like regular walks or yoga can help stabilise that.

Summer acne can feel relentless, especially when nothing seems to work the way it used to. But it is not about trying more products. It is about adjusting your approach to what your skin actually needs right now. Once you get that balance right, things start to settle.

Also read: Oily skin 101: Still dealing with excess oil on face? You might be doing this wrong