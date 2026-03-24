Oily skin 101: Still dealing with excess oil on face? You might be doing this wrong

New Delhi:

Midday shine is not just a quick mirror moment problem. For many, it is something that quietly chips away at confidence through the day.

Oily skin is often misunderstood. It is not simply about “too much oil”. It is about imbalance. And while most people try to fix it with harsh products, dermatology today is moving in a very different direction, one that focuses on control, not stripping the skin.

Why is your skin producing excess oil in the first place?

Sebum is not the enemy. It plays an important role in protecting your skin barrier and maintaining elasticity. The problem begins when production goes into overdrive. According to dermatologist Dr Keerthana Kalva, this can happen due to several factors, such as humidity, stress, and even hormonal shifts. When excess oil mixes with dead skin cells, it starts clogging pores, leading to breakouts and that constant greasy appearance.

What makes things worse is the instinct to over-clean or use strong, alcohol-based products. These strip the skin, triggering it to produce even more oil to compensate.

Why harsh skincare often makes oily skin worse

It feels logical to dry out oily skin, but that approach usually backfires. When the skin loses its natural oils too aggressively, it goes into defence mode. The result? Even more oil production, more congestion, and a cycle that feels impossible to break.

Modern dermatology focuses on regulating oil at its source rather than just dealing with what shows up on the surface.

Treatments that go beyond surface-level fixes

When basic skincare stops working, in-clinic treatments can make a visible difference. Chemical peels, especially those with salicylic acid, are often advised because they are better able to reach into the pores and clean out blackheads.

Harmony XL Pro is an advanced treatment that utilises a combination of a vacuum and a laser. The vacuum clears out excess oil and debris, while the laser targets sebaceous glands to reduce oil production. Over time, this helps limit acne and improve overall skin behaviour. The aim is not just to temporarily satisfy. It is a long-term balance.

Why your daily habits still matter

Even the best treatments need support from your everyday routine.

One of the biggest myths is that oily skin does not need moisturiser. In reality, skipping hydration can worsen oiliness. The key is to use light, non-comedogenic, water-based products. Another factor that plays a role in the development of oily skin is diet. Excessive sugar and carbohydrate intake can have a direct impact on hormones that control oil secretion.

On the other hand, food items rich in zinc and antioxidants are beneficial for healthy skin. Living with oily skin does not have to mean living with blotting and frustration. The shift to thoughtful regulation has transformed the world of dermatology.